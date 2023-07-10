Yankees reportedly hire broadcaster, former player Sean Casey as hitting coach after Dillon Lawson firing

Sean Casey, the reported incoming Yankees hitting coach, was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

After announcing the firing of hitting coach Dillon Lawson on Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees reportedly have agreed to give MLB Network broadcaster former All-Star first baseman Dillon Lawson a shot at the role.

Thee 49-year-old is expected to have the position at least until the end of 2023, the New York Posts' Jon Heyman reported Monday.

Sean Casey is taking the Yankees hitting coach job. Agreed to do it through the end of 2023. @Ken_Rosenthal on it as well — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 10, 2023

This came after multiple reports that Casey would be Lawson's successor. As of just earlier Monday morning, Heyman and Joel Sherman reported the Yankees were strongly considering Casey for the job, but were unsure if he would accept.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees announced Lawson's termination shortly after losing 7-4 to the Chicago Cubs in New York, which marked the team's second loss to the Cubs in the three-game series. The move marked the first time general manager Brian Cashman ever fired a coach in the middle of the season in his 26-year career.

Now, New York is reportedly looking to Casey amid its offensive struggles. The team holds a .231 batting average this season, which is tied with the Detroit Tigers and Oakland A's at dead last in MLB. The team is also 26th in on-base percentage and 29th in hits.

Casey's lack of experience working as a minor or major league coach would technically make him an unconventional hire, but manager Aaron Boone also fits that profile. Both are former players that were able to transition directly from broadcast to coaching in the majors.

Sharing even more common ground, Boone and Casey were Cincinnati Reds teammates from 1998-2003.

Throughout Casey's 12-year playing career, which ended in 2008, the lefty notched a .302 batting average and made three All-Star Games.

This story will be updated with more information.