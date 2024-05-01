Yankees offense, Nestor Cortes struggle in 4-2 loss to Orioles

Nestor Cortes struggled early and the Yankees' offense could not overcome the deficit in their 4-2 loss to the Orioles in Baltimore.

Here are the takeaways...

-Nestor Cortes was the victim of poor defense and plain bad luck in this one.

First, the Yankees' defense reared its ugly head in the second inning. Anthony Rizzo ran a long way into right field to try and catch a fly out, but the ball traveled back into fair territory for an Anthony Santander double. Rizzo went out with Juan Soto shading toward centerfield but should have given way to the outfielder. It was followed up by Gleyber Torres who grabbed a grounder and threw to Oswaldo Cabrera at third, but hit Santander in the back allowing the outfielder to score.

The fourth inning saw the Orioles score three runs on two doubles and three consecutive infield singles.

Cortes settled down after the fourth, but his outing was defined by that one inning. The left-hander pitched six innings (92 pitches/62 strikes), giving up four runs on eight hits, two walks while striking out five batters.

-The Yankees offense was defined by the long ball. Austin Wells launched his first homer of the season in the third that went 414 feet. Wells entered the game with a .167 average but a .275 expected batting average. The young catcher finished 2-for-3.

In the sixth, Soto crushed a ball 447 feet that landed on Eutaw Street. He finished 2-for-3.

The Yankees left four runners on base and grounded into three double plays. The team entered Tuesday's game with 33 GIDP, tied for most in MLB with the Miami Marlins.

Game MVP: Dean Kremer

The 28-year-old righty had one of the best starts of his season. He gave up two runs (both solo shots) in seven innings of work while giving up four hits, four walks and striking out four. However, he completely neutralized any Yankee threat with his array of balls down in the zone to induce double plays.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees continue their four-game series against the Orioles on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Luis Gil (1-1, 4.01 ERA) is on the mound for the Yankees. He's opposed by Corbin Burnes (3-0, 2.55 ERA).