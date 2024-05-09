Yankees' Nick Burdi set to return Friday, DJ LeMahieu to go through live activities this weekend

With the Yankees set to complete their three-game series with the Houston Astros, manager Aaron Boone gave some updates on a couple of his players, including the return of one of their injured relief pitchers.

Nick Burdi will be called up for the start of the Yankees' three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The 31-year-old right-hander made one rehab appearance down in Triple-A on Tuesday, where he struck out all three batters he saw, and the Yankees believe he's ready.

Burdi made seven appearances in the big leagues before he was placed on the IL with a hip injury. In those appearances, Burdi walked five batters but gave up just two hits in 6.1 innings. He also struck out eight batters in that time and did not allow an earned run.

Latest on DJ LeMahieu

Boone said earlier this week that the plan for LeMahieu was to travel with the team to Tampa to potentially start doing baseball activities. On Thursday, the Yankees skipper did confirm the plan is still for LeMahieu to join the team in Florida, but it's unclear whether he'll start activities on Friday.

"The plan is for him to come with us and continue ramping up this weekend," Boone said. "When the live stuff happens, not sure yet."

LeMahieu was placed on the 15-day IL on Opening Day with a foot injury that he suffered in spring training. It seemed as if the All-Star infielder was set to return a few weeks ago, but he had a setback.

Going through live activities this weekend is promising for the Yankees potentially getting the former batting champion in the lineup sooner rather than later.