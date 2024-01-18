Yankees' Marcus Stroman discusses clearing air with Brian Cashman: 'We literally laughed about it'

Never say never. The Yankees proved that notion true when they signed RHP Marcus Stroman to a two-year deal this offseason to bolster their rotation.

Just a few years ago, Stroman in pinstripes felt like an impossibility in light of general manager Brian Cashman being quoted in 2019 that Stroman wasn’t a “difference-maker” for the Yankees as they were looking for a starter to make a playoff push.

Stroman took those comments to heart in since-deleted tweets, but speaking with the media over Zoom on Thursday, it’s all water under the bridge for the 32-year-old.

“Me and Cashman kinda hashed out whatever it was that we had from a years ago. We laughed about it and we moved on,” Stroman explained. “He let me know how interested he was in me as a pitcher, someone who would thrive under the lights and pressure, and I thought it was a perfect fit.”

Stroman’s agent reached out to the pitcher to let him know the Yankees were interested in potentially signing him, but wanted to make sure the righty was as well. Stroman, coming off an All-Star season with the Cubs, didn’t hesitate to accept a meeting, and a phone call between the two was set up.

The resolution was brief but what was said was enough for both parties to make a deal happen.

“It was quick. We literally laughed about it,” Stroman added. “He let me know his little piece about how it didn’t come out necessarily how he wanted to. He let me know that I was someone he thought was always going to be a competitor and that was the ultimate draw. I’m not someone who would shy away from the pressure or limelight.”

Aside from Cashman, Stroman spoke with manager Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and others. Pitching on the same staff as Cole -- whom Stroman calls one of the best pitchers in baseball -- has him excited to learn and be a part of the Yanks this season.

With his teammates behind him, Stroman now hopes to get the Yankees fan base on his side.

“I’d say I’m misunderstood. People will have a different view of me after my tenure here,” Stroman said of the perception others have of him. “I don’t think Cash, Boonie or Judge would want me to be a part if they didn’t know my character and how I was as a teammate. I’m excited for this opportunity and I can’t wait to compete. Competing is what I do at the highest level.”

The first half of 2023 was some of the best of Stroman’s career. In 19 starts, Stroman pitched to a 9-6 record, 2.96 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 112.2 innings. However, his second half was marred by injuries that limited him to just 24 innings pitched. In eight games (six starts), Stroman pitched to an 8.63 ERA and a 1.95 WHIP.

The Long Island native attributed that poor second half to his injuries and trying to play through them, but Stroman is ready to prove the first half of last year wasn’t a fluke.

“I do think the best is still in me,” he said. “My body is in incredible shape now. I battled a few injuries at the end of last year. But in the beginning of last year, I was one of the best pitchers in baseball. When I’m healthy I’ll put myself up there with one of the best pitchers in baseball. I’m healthy and ready to go.”