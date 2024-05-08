Yankees look to keep home win streak going, host the Astros

Houston Astros (12-23, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (24-13, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (0-3, 8.27 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (2-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -146, Astros +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

New York has a 12-5 record at home and a 24-13 record overall. The Yankees have a 19-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston is 12-23 overall and 5-11 on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has five doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Yankees. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has four doubles and seven home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 9-for-33 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .283 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Astros: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.