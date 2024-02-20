Yankees' Jasson Dominguez already throwing, almost ready to swing bat

Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez's recovery from Tommy John surgery is moving along.

The 21-year-old. who arrived at Yankees spring training well before the official reporting date, is already throwing from 60 feet and hopes to start swinging a bat next week, he told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Dominguez wouldn't put a timeline on a potential return date, saying he doesn't want to rush.

Position players typically return from TJS much faster than pitchers, with one recent example being Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper's lightning-quick recovery.

It took Harper just 160 days between surgery and his return to action.



Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently told The Michael Kay Show that Dominguez will be ”back in the summer for us. I’m confident in that.”



In eight games last season before he was injured, Dominguez hit .258/.303/.677 with four home runs and seven RBI.

He was slated to be a big part of the outfield this season, but the elbow injury will likely keep him out of the outfield this year.

The aforementioned Harper was primarily a first baseman and designated hitter in 2023, but that might not be an option for Dominguez. Giancarlo Stanton will be used in the DH spot for the Yanks, and Anthony Rizzo is the first baseman.

