Yankees' Gerrit Cole tosses from 120 feet, but no timeline set for throwing off mound

Gerrit Cole’s throwing program is ramping up.

After throwing 30 times at 75 feet on Friday, Cole was spotted throwing from an even greater distance on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, with the ace telling reporters that he threw 50 times from 120 feet.

Cole told reporters that he’s feeling good, though there is still no timetable for when he will start throwing off the mound.

Placed on the IL in spring training due to nerve inflammation in his right elbow, Cole has previously mentioned June 1 as a target date for his return, but his current trajectory has it looking like mid-June could be more realistic.

The 2023 AL Cy Young winner previously told YES Network that he was “recovering great” and had not experienced any type of setback.

Even without Cole at the top of the rotation, the Yankees have gotten off to a tremendous start at 15-8, though the bats have started going cold on the current homestand. From a pitching standpoint, though, the starters have been tremendous with all five members of the rotation posting an ERA of 3.41 or lower.