Yankees' Frankie Montas pitches two scoreless innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Aug 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) walks off the field after being relieved during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas pitched two scoreless innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the organization's Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.

Montas, 30, was making his second rehab start with the RailRiders. Against the Syracuse Mets, Montas went the two innings on 25 pitches (18 strikes), giving up just one hit and striking out two batters.

In his first rehab start, Sept. 17 against Buffalo, Montas gave up a run on one hit, one walk and struck out two batters in one inning of work.

The right-hander has been sidelined all season following February arthroscopic shoulder surgery. There's a chance he can join the Yankees in the final week of the 2023 season as a starter or reliever.

However, Montas is set to be an unrestricted free agent this winter.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, they did not get the pitcher who they thought could take them over the top when they acquired him from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline last season.

In six seasons with the A's, Montas was 35-30 with a 3.70 ERA in 114 appearances (89 starts). Prior to being traded to the Bronx, the 30-year-old was 4-9 but had a respectable 3.18 ERA and 1.137 WHIP.

Since donning the pinstripes, Montas was 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight games (all starts).

