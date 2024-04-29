Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo named American League Player of the Week

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been named the American League Player of the Week for the stretch ending on April 28.

Rizzo started the week on a high note, launching a pair of homers and posting a 1.000 OPS across the four-game set at the Stadium against the Oakland Athletics.

He went 0-for-5 in New York’s extra-inning series-opening loss in Milwaukee but followed that up by picking up seven hits over the next two games, including two doubles and two more home runs.

Rizzo reached the 300-homer mark for his career with his two-run shot on Sunday afternoon.

Overall the sweet-swinging lefty went 11-for-27 (.407) with two doubles, four long balls, seven RBI, and a stellar .926 slugging percentage and 1.355 OPS during the seven games.

After a bit of a rough season, Rizzo’s gotten off to a strong start this year, recording nine extra-base hits while driving in 15 runs across an American League-best 29 games.