Yankees activate reliever Tommy Kahnle off of injured list

As expected, the Yankees activated right-handed pitcher Tommy Kahnle off of the injured list on Wednesday.

Kahnle, 34, was placed on the IL during spring training due to lingering shoulder inflammation dating back to last season, and has not yet pitched in a game in 2024.

Unfortunately for Kahnle, the injury was the latest in a stretch of tough luck for the righty, who had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed virtually two seasons.

When healthy, Kahnle has been a key piece of the Yankees bullpen in two different stints with the team. In 2023, Kahnle appeared in 42 games, pitching to a 2.66 ERA with 48 strikeouts over 40.2 innings pitched.

Overall, Kahnle has pitched in parts of five seasons with the Yankees, appearing in 171 games with a 3.65 ERA.