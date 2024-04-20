Yankees' Aaron Judge on getting booed by fans as struggles continue: 'I'd probably do the same thing'

Aaron Judge's struggles to start the 2024 season were on full display Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, as the slugger struck out four times in a 2-0 loss.

Judge is hitting .179 (14-for-78) over 21 games this year with only three home runs and 11 RBI. After his third and fourth strikeouts of the day, the 2022 AL MVP was met with loud boos from the crowd of Yankees fans.

"I've heard worse and I'd probably do the same thing in their situation," Judge said after the disappointing loss.

He added: "It’s still early, it’s a long season. Just missing the pitch. If you get a pitch in the zone I have to capitalize on it because I don’t get too many. I think that’s what it comes down to, don’t miss your pitch when you get it, take your walks when you can.”

Starter Nestor Cortes, who tossed 7.0 scoreless innings but earned a no-decision, showed support for Judge when asked about him getting booed by fans.

"It's always disappointing," Cortes said. "Feel like he's done a lot for this team, for this organization. He's going to come around. it’s just a matter of time. This team is too good to have a lot of games like today. He’s Aaron Judge, it’s just a matter of time.”

Cortes acknowledged that's how it goes in New York when someone isn't performing, but said that fans need to have some patience and trust the team.

"It’s New York. They expect a lot from us," the lefty said. "We expect a lot from each other in this clubhouse. We want to do our best every time. It’s not like we’re not trying to score runs, not pitch well. It’s just a matter of time for us.”

Manager Aaron Boone agreed with Cortes, believing Judge is "going through a little funk" and will go back to his normal self soon enough.

“It’s a hard game, man. We can go back in the history of time and talk about great players going through a little funk. I’m not worried at all. It’s Aaron Judge. He’ll be fine.”