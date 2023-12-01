Yankees 2023 transaction tracker: Bombers claim OF Oscar Gonzalez off waivers from Cleveland

Here is a look at the latest Yankees roster moves...

Dec. 1, 2:16 p.m.

The Yankees acquired some potential outfield depth on Friday by claiming outfielder Oscar Gonzalez off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians.

Gonzalez, 25, hit .214/.239/.312 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 173 at-bats this past season.

He fared much better in his rookie season in 2022, when he hit .296/.327/.461 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI in 93 games with the Guardians and also had two walk-off hits in the postseason, including one against the Yankees.

Gonzalez ended the 15-inning scoreless wild-card game against the Rays to send Cleveland to the ALDS.

In Game 3 of the ALDS, he roped a walk-off single against Clarke Schmidt in the bottom of the ninth to give the Guardians a 6-5 victory over the Yankees.

Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m.

The Yankees announced a few moves prior to Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals.



Jasson Dominguez was transferred to the 60-day injured list while RHP Frankie Montas was reinstated from the 60-day IL and Randy Vasquez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Montas, who has made two rehab appearances, will be in a "backup" role for the final two games of the season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Sept. 29, 4:45 p.m.

Prior to Friday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals, the Yankees announced they reinstated right-hander Keynan Middleton (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list.

Right-hander Yoendrys Gomez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Gomez pitched two scoreless innings in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, striking out four batters.

Middleton was the notable acquisition at the trade deadline this year. In 11 appearances since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox, Middleton has a 0.68 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched. For the season, the 30-year-old has a 2-2 record with a 3.08 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 64 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched.

Sept. 14, 5:05 p.m.



Ahead of Game 2 of the doubleheader in Boston, the Yankees added right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver to the active roster and optioned right-hander Matt Bowman to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Manager Aaron Boone said Weaver can give the club coverage out of the bullpen and he is also a candidate to start a game this weekend in Pittsburgh.

Weaver, 30, made 26 appearances (22 starts) this season for Cincinnati and Seattle before he was claimed off the waivers from the Mariners earlier this week.

He's pitched to a 6.77 ERA (5.75 FIP) with a 1.61 WHIP in 110.1 innings this season, allowing 85 runs (83 earned) on 141 hits with 37 walks and 93 strikeouts while surrendering 26 homers.



New York will be the fifth team he has pitched for in the last two seasons.

Bowman pitched the ninth inning of the first game of the twin billing, allowing a three-run homer to the Red Sox's Trevor Story in the Yanks’ 5-0 defeat. The 32-year-old conceded three runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in his second outing with New York since he was called up on Sept. 10.

Sept. 11, 12:30 p.m.

With Jasson Dominguez's brief taste of major league action in 2023 now over, the Yankees officially placed him on the 10-day IL with a right UCL tear.

Aaron Boone announced the diagnosis after Sunday's game, as Dominguez was initially in the lineup but was scratched just before first pitch. Now, one of the most exciting prospects in all of baseball is heading for Tommy John surgery and will be sidelined into the 2024 regular season.

To take Dominguez's spot on the 28-man roster, outfielder Estevan Florial has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Once a top prospect in his own right, Florial hasn't panned out the way the Yankees had hoped. The 25-year-old has 30 games of major league experience, slashing just .185/.302/.278 with one homer and three RBI.

Sept. 3, 4 p.m.

The Yankees recalled RHP Greg Weissert from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The move comes as New York places RHP Ian Hamilton on the 15-day IL.

Most recently, Weissert appeared with the Yankees in an Aug. 18 game against the Boston Red Sox -- an 8-3 loss. Weissert allowed one run on two hits while striking out two in two innings.

Weissert, who debuted with New York as a 27-year-old rookie during the 2022 season, has a 4.15 ERA and 1.62 WHIP this year. In 8 2/3 IP over seven games, Weissert has allowed four runs on nine hits (two home runs) while striking out nine and walking five.

Through 40 1/3 IP spanning 38 games (all relief appearances) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, the 28-year-old Weissert has gone 5-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.



Sept. 1, 12:18

The Yankees called up OF Jasson Dominguez, C Austin Wells and RHP Randy Vasquez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Reports surfaced Wednesday that New York was set to promote Dominguez and Wells, and Aaron Boone and Anthony Volpe weighed in on the potential additions Thursday.

Dominguez (No. 2), Wells (No. 8) and Vazquez (No. 14) are among the Yankees' top 15 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Dominguez, 20, split the 2023 season with 118 games between Double-A Somerset (109) and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (nine). In the small sample size since his Aug. 22 promotion, he slashed .419./514/.481 with 10 RBI and three stolen bases.

The 24-year-old Wells logged 96 games this year with Low-A Tampa (five), Double-A Somerset (58) and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (33). He slashed .254/.349/.452 with five home runs and 20 RBI after his July 21 promotion.

Vazquez, 24, is 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 17 starts at the Triple-A level this season. The Yankees originally called him up June 8, and this is his fourth time back in New York. He is 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 22 1/3 IP at the MLB level.



Aug. 30, 1:25 p.m.

The Yankees announced they have released pitcher Spencer Howard, less than one month after acquiring the right-hander at the MLB trade deadline.

Howard came to the organization in a deal with the Texas Rangers for cash and was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He made just three appearances with the Yankee minor league affiliate (spending some time on the injured list) and pitched to a 16.88 ERA allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk in 2.2 innings pitched.

The 27-year-old made three appearances for the Rangers prior to the transaction, allowing four runs in 3.1 innings (10.80 ERA) and nine appearances for their Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock, allowing 11 runs in 18.1 innings (5.40 ERA).

Howard's release frees up a spot on the club's 40-man roster, which now stands at 38 after the release of veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson on Tuesday and could drop again if a team claims outfielder Harrison Bader off waives.

The move also allows for the Yankees to add a player to the MLB roster who is not on the 40-man roster and protect players from selection in the Rule 5 draft in December.

Aug. 18, 12:15 p.m.

The Yankees announced on Friday that they have recalled RHP Greg Weissert from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Weissert takes the place of RHP Randy Vasquez, who was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday. Vasquez pitched Wednesday against the Braves, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in a 2-0 loss.

With the Yankees' lack of starting pitching, the bullpen has been exhausted over the last week, so adding an extra arm should be beneficial, even with the day off on Thursday to give them extra rest.

Aug. 10, 3:00 p.m.

The Yankees announced on Thursday afternoon that they’ve optioned Nick Ramirez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The southpaw allowed a run in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox, but he's pitched relatively well this season. Across 26 big-league appearances he has a 2.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts.

The Yanks have not announced a corresponding roster move, but it is expected this will clear the way for Randy Vasquez to come back up and start Friday's series opener against the Marlins.

The 24-year-old right-hander has a 1.17 ERA over his first three big-league starts this season.



Additionally, the recently DFA'd Deivi Garcia was picked up by the Whit Sox off waivers, officially bringing his time in New York to an end.

Garcia was considered one of the top pitching prospects in the organization not too long ago, but things never panned out. He pitched to a 4.84 ERA and had 43 strikeouts in ten appearances in pinstripes.

Aug. 5, 10:55 a.m.

The Yankees officially reinstated LHP Nestor Cortes from the 60-day IL on Saturday morning, as he'll make his return to the mound against the Houston Astros at 1:05 p.m.

Cortes last pitched on May 30 against the Seattle Mariners, and is 5-2 on the year over 11 starts with a 5.16 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.

Aug. 4, 11:42 p.m.

Following Friday night's loss, the Yankees optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Triple-A. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In 25 games, the southpaw has a 0-2 record with a 2.48 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 32.2 innings pitched. On Friday against the Astros, Ramirez gave up three hits and one walk while striking out one in 2.1 innings of work.

While the Yankees did not make it official, Ramirez's option is likely to open up a spot for Nestor Cortes who will be activated from the 60-day IL Saturday and start.

Aug. 2, 10:35 a.m.

Outfielder Willie Calhoun, who was designated for assignment last week, has elected free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment.



Calhoun, 28, was placed on the IL in late June due to a left quad strain.

In 44 games as a Yankee, Calhoun slashed .239/.309/.403 with five home runs and 16 RBI.

July 31, 3:50 p.m.

The Yankees recalled right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito and optioned right-hander Ron Marrinaccio to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Monday night's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Brito will also get the start for the Yanks with scheduled starter Domingo German scratched due to a "physical issue," per the New York Post's Greg Joyce. He last pitched for the Yanks in Oakland on June 27, allowing two runs on four hits over 5.2 innings.

In 12 appearances (11 starts) with the big league club, the 25-year-old has a 4.70 ERA (5.27 FIP) and a 1.335 WHIP over 51.2 innings. He has a 5.45 ERA in 36.1 innings over seven starts at Triple-A.

Marrinaccio tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's blowout loss to Baltimore, tallying four strikeouts in the process. That came after the 28-year-old allowed two runs over 1.1 innings in his previous two outings. He has pitched to a 4.08 ERA (4.60 FIP) and a 1.295 WHIP in 46.1 innings over 44 games on the year.

July 28, 10:50 a.m.

As the Yankees gear up for a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles starting on Friday night, amid the MLB trade deadline, they made a move involving one of their veterans.

Willie Calhoun, who last played on June 21 before straining his left quad, returned from his rehab with the Double-A Somerset Patriots, was reinstated from the 10-day IL and designated for assignment.

Calhoun appeared in 44 games with the Yanks this season and slashed .239/.309/.403 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 134 at-bats. He played left field, right field and DHed.

July 23, 10:50 a.m.

Prior to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals, the Yanks optioned Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The move comes after the team reinstated both Jake Bauers and Greg Allen from the 10-day IL. New York also optioned Oswaldo Cabrera on Saturday after the team's 5-2 win.

Over 24 games with the Yanks, Cordero is hitting just .188 with six homers and 13 RBI. He's struck out 25 times compared to just two walks.

July 22, 5:25 p.m.

Following the Yankees' 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, the club announced they optioned INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Cabrera started in left field Saturday and went 0-for-3. In 195 at-bats, Cabrera was hitting just .205 with four home runs and 22 RBI.

The Yankees already optioned the utility man in late June but brought him back after the flurry of injuries to their outfield. While the club did not announce their corresponding move, it appears one of either Greg Allen, Jake Bauers or Willie Calhoun will return to the team.

Allen was recently transferred from Single-A to Triple-A this week while Calhoun commenced his rehab stint with Double-A and Bauers continued his rehab in Triple-A.

July 16, 1:04 p.m.

The Yankees recalled Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Sunday's 3:10 p.m. game at the Colorado Rockies.

New York does so while placing Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.

Peraza, 23, last played with the Yankees from April 18 through May 3.

He slashed .188/.316/.219 with three RBI in 12 games.

His 2022 debut saw him slash .306/.404/.429 with one home run and two RBI in 18 regular-season games.

Through 45 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Peraza is slashing .261/.352/.495 with 12 home runs and 28 RBI.



July 9, 8:00 p.m.

The Yankees announced on Sunday night that they’ve released RHP Colten Brewer.

Brewer made three appearances at the big-league level this season and allowed four runs on six hits. He posted a 1.35 ERA across 15 appearances down in Triple-A.

The Yankees say the right-hander will be signing with a team in Japan.



July 6, 11:29 a.m.

The Yankees announced that right-handed pitcher Deivi Garcia has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Bombers had an open roster spot after optioning Randy Vasquez, who pitched five shutout innings in Wednesday’s loss to Baltimore, back to Triple-A.

Garcia, 24 was considered one of the Yankees’ top young arms as recently as 2021, when he was ranked as the organization’s No. 2 pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline.

But the young right-hander has slipped down the prospect rankings, having pitched in just nine big league games over the last four seasons.

In his only big league appearance this season, Garcia allowed one earned run over 3.0 innings of work against the Oakland A’s on May 10.

Luis Severino will start Thursday’s game for the Yankees, but calling up Garcia gives them some length in the bullpen, if needed.

Additionally, the Yankees have claimed Anthony Misiewicz off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In 124 appearances across four big-league seasons, the lefty has a 4.74 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts.

June 20, 11:15 p.m.

Following Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, the Yankees optioned lefty Matt Krook to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

This move creates room on the active roster for Jhony Brito, who has rejoined the Yanks in the Bronx and will start Wednesday night's game.

The 25-year-old right-hander has a 5.58 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts through ten big league appearances this season. Down in Triple-A, he has 7.08 ERA across four starts.

June 18, 10:30 p.m.

Following Saturday's doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees optioned Oswaldo Cabrera back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He went 0-for-4 and played right field in Game 2.

The 24-year-old has struggled in his second season at the big league level. Cabrera is 3-for-22 over his last 15 games and is hitting just .190 with a .238 OBP on the season.

Additionally, the Yankees also returned right-hander Greg Weissert to Triple-A after he served as the 27th man for the day-night doubleheader.

June 3, 1:00 p.m.

The Yankees formally granted outfielder Kole Calhoun his release on Saturday afternoon, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

Calhoun triggered the opt-out clause in his minor league deal with the team just two days ago, giving the Yankees 72 hours to elevate him to the big-league roster or grant him his release.

The Bombers opted not to call him up, allowing him to become a free agent.

Calhoun should receive plenty of interest on the open market after producing good numbers with a revamped swing down in Triple-A. Across 23 games, he had 12 extra base-hits and a .919 OPS.

June 1, 11:10 a.m.

Following Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat to the Seattle Mariners, the Yankees optioned Oswaldo Cabrera, Franchy Cordero and left-hander Matt Krook to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The headline of the move was the demotion of Cabrera, the 24-year-old infielder and outfielder, who has struggled for New York at the start of his second season in the big leagues.

In 50 games this campaign, he's slashed .195/.246/.292 for a .538 OPS and 49 OPS+. He has just nine extra-base hits and 15 RBI. Cabrera made his debut a season ago and in 44 games batted .247 with six homers and a .740 OPS and 108 OPS+, which is just above average.

The moves are likely a sign that Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton and Tommy Kahnle will be coming off the injured list for the Yanks' weekend series at the Los Angeles Dodgers, but those moves were not yet announced.

May 30, 8:55 p.m.

Yankees everyday catcher Jose Trevino (hamstring) was activated from the IL on Tuesday. Ben Rortvedt was sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the corresponding move. OF Franchy Cordero was called up when the team placed Harrison Bader (hamstring) on the IL prior to Tuesday's game.

Cordero had a hot start for the Yankees, hitting four home runs in the first two weeks of the season. He struggled for the remainder of April before being sent down to Triple-A in early May. Cordero had eight hits in 53 at-bats including those four home runs and 11 RBI.

May 26, 3:45 p.m.

The Yankees officially released OF Aaron Hicks on Friday after he was designated for assignment on May 20.

Hicks, 33, struggled mightily this season, slahing .188/.263/.261 over 28 games for New York. Over 651 games and eight seasons in pinstripes, Hicks finishes his Yankee career with a .230/.337/.398 slash line to go along with 81 home runs and 278 RBI.

Hicks said he "loved being a Yankee" after being DFA'd and called it "the best time of my career.”

Additionally, the Yanks recalled RHP Randy Vasquez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, as he's set to make his MLB debut and start against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. The 24-year-old as originally signed as a 19-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in 2018 and has become the No. 12 prospect in the Yankees organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

He has gone 1-5 in nine Triple-A starts this season, pitching to a 4.85 ERA with 50 strikeouts and a 1.57 WHIP.

May 25, 3:45 p.m.

The Yankees are calling up right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez to make his MLB debut and start Friday's game against the San Diego Padres, according to Brian Hoch of MLB.com.

Pitching Vasquez on Friday will give Luis Severino an extra day of rest before he makes just his second start of the season since coming off the IL with a lat strain.

The 24-year-old Vasquez is ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the Yankees organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He was originally signed as a 19-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in 2018.

May 20, 8:20 p.m.

Following Saturday's 7-4 win over the Reds, the Yankees announced that they optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barres.

While a corresponding move wasn't made official, with Luis Severino slated to make his 2023 debut on Sunday, it's likely the Yankees are making room for their starter.

Brito started Saturday's game, where he pitched four inning. He gave up four hits, four runs, four walks while striking out six. In 10 games (nine starts), Brito has pitched to a 3-3 record with a 5.58 ERA and 1.49 WHIP.

May 20, 1:40 p.m.

After making a rare trade with the Red Sox to acquire outfielder Greg Allen, who had been playing for Boston's Triple-A affiliate, the Yankees designated outfielder Aaron Hicks for assignment, the team announced Saturday.



Allen, who appeared in 15 games for the Yankees in 2021, had made 37 appearances this season at Triple-A where he had slashed .250/.407/.388 with 11 extra-base hits in 116 at-bats. The speedy 30-year-old also had 23 steals without being caught.

“Switch-hitter, versatility, good at the role, can run,” manager Aaron Boone said Friday about Allen. “He’s very good at doing that as well. He’s played here before and has done a really nice job with us in the past. A chance to add a little bit of depth.”



In 28 games for New York, Hicks had slashed .188/.263/.261 with a .524 OPS and 47 OPS+, which is well below average. The 33-year-old had just 13 hits in 69 at-bats this season with two doubles, a home run and five RBI. Over the last three seasons, Hicks has struggled to produce, with just a .625 OPS and 78 OPS+ in his last 190 games.

The move comes after he played the last two games, collecting three hits in four at-bats in Thursday's win in Toronto before striking out twice in two at-bats during Friday's win over the Reds.

Hicks has two years remaining on his contract with the Yanks, and is due $9.79 million in both 2024 and 2025 after signing a seven-year, $70 million deal ahead of the 2019 season.

May 20, 9:45 a.m.

After Friday's win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Yankees announced infielder Oswald Peraza had completed his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Peraza injured his ankle sliding into second base in a game on May 3 but wasn't placed on the IL until May 9 when the club activated Aaron Judge from the IL.

In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old had just six hits in 32 at-bats with one double and 3 RBI. He slashed .188/.316/.219 with a .545 OPS.

In 13 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Peraza slashed .359/.414/.566 with a .980 OPS. He has 19 hits in 53 at-bats including two doubles and three home runs with 11 RBI.

May 11, 1:30 p.m.

The Yankees announced prior to Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays that they’ve selected Ryan Weber to the active roster.

Weber spent last season between the Yankees major league and Triple-A roster. He made 15 appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts over 39.2 innings.

He allowed just one run across five appearances at the big league level. So far in Triple-A, Weber's started five games and pitched to a 5.77 ERA.

In a corresponding roster move, the Yankees transferred Jonathan Loaisiga to the 60-day injured list.

The right-hander, who’s thrown just 3.1 innings this season, underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in his elbow. He now isn’t eligible to return from the IL until June 5.

Additionally, the Yankees reinstated catcher Ben Rortvedt from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Triple-A.

April 29, 11:50 p.m.

The Yankees announced on Saturday morning that they’ve officially signed Jake Bauers to a major league contract, and they’ve added him to the big league roster.

With Aaron Judge a bit banged up over the past few days, Bauers joined the Yankees’ taxi squad at the beginning of their series in Texas. New York is excepted to provide an update on the outfielder’s status later today.

If Judge does avoid the IL, and is just to miss a few days, Bauers could at the very least provide the Yanks with insurance. The veteran has played first and both corner outfield positions in his big league career.

Prior to being called up, Bauers was hitting .304 with a 1.245 OPS, nine homers, five doubles, and 20 RBI in Triple-A. He also put together a strong spring, hitting .407 across 13 games.

In a corresponding roster move, New York has transferred Lou Trivino to the 60-day injured list. The right-hander, who has yet to pitch this season, is dealing with a UCL strain in his pitching elbow.

April 28, 11:35 p.m.

Following the Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Friday night, the team announced they optioned INF/OF Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In 18 games (53 at-bats), the 28-year-old slashed .151/.182/.578 with four home runs and 11 RBI.

While Cordero's numbers of late were not good, he was pivotal in the first couple of weeks of the 2023 season. From April 3-12, Cordero hit .280 but launched four home runs and 11 RBI. He would not hit another home run or drive in another run since.

April 25, 4:22 p.m.

The Yankees announced Tuesday that they have signed LHP Nick Ramirez to a major league contract and selected him to the active roster.

Ramirez, 33, last appeared in the majors in 2021 with the San Diego Padres. In 13 appearances, Ramirez had a 5.75 ERA in 20.1 innings pitched. Last season, Ramirez was signed to a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners but did not make it out of Triple-A with the club.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/Barre.

Entering Tuesday, Weissert appeared in four games this season and pitched to a 2.08 ERA in 4.1 innings.

April 14, 3:25 p.m.

The Yankees announced Friday they have called-up pitcher Greg Weissert from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated pitcher Colten Brewer for assignment.

The move comes after the Yankees bullpen got taxed for 8.1 innings of relief on Thursday in an 11-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins after starter Jhony Brito failed to make it out of the first. New York's 40-man roster count now stands at 30 after the move.

Brewer joined the Yankees' Opening Day roster after having spent spring training in the Tampa Bay Rays' organization. The 30-year-old appeared in three games for this season, allowing four runs (all earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out four in 8.1 innings pitched (4.32 ERA). The right-hander got bitten by the long ball three times in his final appearance against the Twins on Thursday night.

If Brewer clears waivers, he has the right to reject the assignment and elect free agency.

Weissert, 28, appeared in 12 games for the Yanks last season – his first action at the Major League level. The righty allowed seven runs (all earned) on six hits while walking five and striking out 11 in 11.1 innings (5.56 ERA).