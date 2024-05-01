The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Our favorite draft picks (mostly) outside the first round

Now that the 2024 NFL draft is in the books, which players who were not selected in the first round have the best chances to make real impacts on their new NFL teams? In this episode of “The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell,” Greg and Doug Farrar get into their favorite guys mostly outside of the first round.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers — We’re cheating a bit here, as Pearsall was selected with the 31st overall pick, but if the 49ers keep both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on the roster, Pearsall can impact the passing game in ways that his new teammates will find complementary, and in ways that bring new colors to Kyle Shanahan’s playbook. Also, watch out for fourth-round receiver Jacob Cowing from Arizona as a smaller speed element.

Renardo Green, CB, San Francisco 49ers — On the defensive side, and with the 64th overall pick in the second round, the 49ers got a cornerback who showed all the athleticism and coverage skills you want at the position, and brings an absolute dawg mentality. You need look no further than Green’s tape against LSU’s Malik Nabers.

Marshawn Kneeland, DL, Dallas Cowboys — The Cowboys’ scouting staff is one of the NFL’s best, and with the 56th overall pick in the second round, Dallas picked up the Western Michigan and Senior Bowl star, who brings Khalil Mack to mind with his power-based rush, and Za’Darius Smith to mind with his effective gap versatility.

Malik Washington, WR, Miami Dolphins — Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but the Dolphins got a receiver who’s really fast in some really interesting ways. Washington, the Virginia receiver who Miami stole with the 184th overall pick in the sixth round, brings an exciting, physical style that puts defenses in severe conflict when those defenses also have to deal with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Cole Bishop, S, Buffalo Bills — The Bills’ former secondary got old overnight, and a re-do is now necessary. Bishop, the Utah star, is a prefect safety with which to rebuild because he can do just about everything at a high level.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Indianapolis Colts — Mitchell showed at Texas that he has first-round talent, and if he can put it together with the nuances of the position, he’ll give the Colts the alpha receiver that seems to be the only thing this offense was missing. Not bad for the 52nd overall pick in the second round.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — McMillan may have been the lost member of the Washington receiver group from a production standpoint due to injury in 2023 (which is how the Bucs were able to get him with the 92nd overall pick in the third round), but the tape shows a valuable deep receiver who can expertly dice zone coverage downfield.

Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals — At Florida State, Benson showed the ability to run with power like a bigger man, and to evade tackles with the agility of a smaller back. The Cardinals selected Benson with the 66th overall pick in the third round, and they’ll likely avail themselves of Benson’s special skill set sooner than later.

Bub Means, WR, New Orleans Saints — At Pitt, Means displayed the ability to be a fantastic deep receiver despite a trio of quarterbacks who really struggled to do anything. Odds are, the Saints got a receiver with the 170th pick in the fifth round who can be even better in the NFL — all he needs is functional quarterback play to turn it loose.

