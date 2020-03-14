A player on the Seattle Dragons tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

An unidentified player on the Seattle Dragons has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to USA Today.

The XFL confirmed the news Saturday, saying the player reported symptoms to the team Tuesday. That player was tested for the coronavirus, and the test came back positive Friday. The player has been quarantined since Tuesday.

The player participated in the Dragons’ March 7 game against the Houston Roughnecks, and also in a game against the St. Louis BattleHawks in February. The player was asymptomatic at the time of those games.

Despite the player not showing symptoms during those games, the XFL is contacting players, staff and vendors associated with those teams. The XFL added it is, “taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC.”

XFL spokesperson Stephanie Rudnick told USA Today the Dragons player is the only player in the XFL who has tested positive for the coronavirus as of Saturday morning.

The XFL — like most sports leagues — has already suspended its season. It intends to start back up in 2021.

