Xfinity Series race at Charlotte postponed by lingering rain

CONCORD, N.C. — Persistent rain has forced the postponement of Monday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ty Gibbs is scored as the race leader with 48 of a scheduled 200 laps complete, winning Stage 1 in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The caution flag waved at the stage end on Lap 45, when precipitation picked up around the 1.5-mile quad-oval.

NASCAR intends to resume the Alsco Uniforms 300 following the NASCAR Cup Series race, the Coca-Cola 600 set for 3 p.m. ET (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Tonight‘s completion of the Xfinity Series race will be broadcast on FS2, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

MORE: Live leaderboard | Monday schedule

Justin Allgaier led each of the first 21 laps through the competition caution that waved at Lap 20. But Allgaier nearly slid through his pit stall, leading to a slower stop, and then was caught in the middle of a three-wide sandwich exiting pit road that saw Sheldon Creed contact Allgaier’s left-front fender.

The race was first red flagged at Lap 25 during the competition caution after a misting rain persisted and dampened the track, while the second red flag was displayed at the end of Stage 1.

After Charlotte, Xfinity Series teams will head west to Portland International Raceway for its 13th race of the 2023 season on Saturday, June 3 (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.