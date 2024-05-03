Xavier transfer Desmond Claude brings Big East savvy to USC basketball

Xavier transfer Desmond Claude from Putnam Academy in Putnam (Connecticut) has transferred to USC basketball and Eric Musselman. Claude won the Big East Most Improved Player Award last year by averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Musketeers. Claude shot 42.6 percent from the field, but only 23.9 percent from 3-point range last season.

He’s the No. 41 overall prospect in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings and the No. 9 point guard on the board. Coming out of high school, he was ranked No. 101 overall in the 2022 class.

“The vision that Coach Musselman laid out for me blends perfectly with my playmaking ability, NBA aspirations and ongoing development as a lead guard,” he said. “I’m excited to make the next big jump in my development and I’m especially excited to be a part of the USC family.”

Claude will likely start at point guard this upcoming season for the Trojans and coach Musselman.

One of the key attributes Claude brings to USC is Big East experience. He went up against national champion UConn, No. 2 seed (in the 2024 NCAA Tournament) Marquette, and No. 3 seed Creighton, among others, in a tough and rugged conference. That set of encounters against quality competition should help Claude — and Musselman — as they team together this season at USC.

