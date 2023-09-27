Xavier Musketeers basketball: Tip times, TV coverage announced for 2023-24 season

The Big East Conference announced game times and television coverage for the 2023-24 men's basketball season on Wednesday afternoon.

The Xavier men's basketball regular season schedule has 26 games slated via FOX networks, three on CBS networks and two on the ESPN family of networks, according to a press release.

Xavier's 31-game regular season schedule includes two contests on FOX National, including FOX19 in Cincinnati, at least 20 games on FS1, two on FS2 and three on CBS Sports Network. Xavier will have two games on an ESPN network when they play in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas in November.

Xavier is part of FS1's Opening Night Tipoff when the Musketeers host Robert Morris at Cintas Center on Nov. 6. The full Xavier game coverage for the opener will be available on the FOX sports digital platforms.

Xavier will host the annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout at Cintas Center at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The game will be aired on FS1.

Only three start times have yet to be determined: at Purdue (Nov. 13), vs. Providence (Feb. 21) and vs. Marquette (March 9).

