Will Xavier Musketeers add to roster through transfer portal this week?

Oklahoma John Hugley IV (1) is visiting Xavier this week.

It's been nearly three weeks since Xavier men's basketball made its first addition via the transfer portal when Furman guard Marcus Foster committed to the Musketeers.

Xavier still has five scholarship spots remaining on its roster (the max is 13). Currently on the roster from last season is Dayvion McKnight, Desmond Claude, Trey Green, Dailyn Swain along with forwards Jerome Hunter and Zach Freemantle, a frontcourt tandem that missed the entire year. Freemantle was the latest to confirm his intention to return to the Musketeers.

The newcomers are Foster and Centerville High School product Jonathan Powell, the only member of Xavier's 2024 recruiting class who recently finished his prep career by leading the Elks to the Division I state championship game.

Is help on the way?

Monday kicks off a big week for Xavier with a pair of transfer portal targets reportedly set to visit the Musketeers.

Xavier's frontcourt plans are a hot topic of discussion heading into the 2024-25 season after the team struggled down low last year.

According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, Oklahoma transfer John Hugley IV, a 6-foot-10 center, is finishing his visit with Xavier on Tuesday.

John Hugley averaged 8.4 points last season for the Oklahoma Sooners.

A Cleveland, Ohio native who attended Brush High School in Lyndhurst, Hugley has two years of eligibility left after spending one year with the Sooners. In his lone year at Oklahoma, Hugley came off the bench for 17.6 minutes per game to average 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. He shot a career-high 54.8% from the field but didn't play down the stretch for the Sooners after needing surgery to repair a miniscus injury.

Hugley is no stranger to the transfer portal. He began his collegiate career with three seasons at Pittsburgh. With the Panthers, Hugley combined to average 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Hugley suffered a preseason knee injury and that eventually ended his season after just eight games. In his healthiest season as a sophomore, Hugley average 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 31 starts for the Panthers.

Xavier interested in another Big 12 big man

According to On3 Sports, Xavier is one of three teams, along with Oklahoma and Texas, to reach out to Oklahoma State transfer Brandon Garrison. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Garrison, an Oklahoma City native, started his visits with a trip to Oklahoma over the weekend.

Oklahoma State freshman Brandon Garrison (23), pictured against UC on Feb. 21, 2024, averaged 7.5 points per game last season for the Cowboys. Xavier is on a short list of suitors for the 6-foot-11 center.

A 6-foot-11 center, Garrison averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 32 games (29 starts) as a freshman last season for the Cowboys.

Toledo transfer visiting Xavier this week

As previously reported, Toledo transfer guard Dante Maddox Jr. will visit Xavier this week. Maddox listed Xavier in his final five on April 9 along with Louisville, Michigan, Creighton and Illinois.

Maddox averaged a career-high 15.6 points per game last season to help lead Toledo to its fourth consecutive regular-season MAC championship. Maddox is a career 40.1% three-point shooter and Xavier landing the guard would mean a more reliable perimeter weapon after the departure of Quincy Olivari.

Have former Xavier players found new schools?

Xavier had a slew of players from last year's roster exit via the transfer portal. So far, three have found a new program. Kam Craft reuinted with former Xavier head coach Travis Steele at Miami Ohio. Down low, forward Kachi Nzeh returned to his home state by committing to Penn State.

Lazar Djokovic recently committed to College of Charleston and former Xavier head coach Chris Mack.

