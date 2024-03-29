Xabi Alonso confirms Liverpool snub as he decides to stay at Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso will remain in charge of Bayer Leverkusen - Getty Images/Alex Grimm

Liverpool’s fears over Xabi Alonso’s availability to replace Jurgen Klopp were confirmed on Friday as he announced he will remain in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.



Alonso was considered the favourite to succeed Klopp at Anfield after the German’s shock decision to quit the club at the end of the season.



But Alonso said: “I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club.



“After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision.



“This is the place to be for me.”



Telegraph Sport revealed on Thursday that Liverpool are zoning in on other candidates because Alonso was deemed off limits, with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi under consideration.



Bayern Munich were also keen on Alonso as they search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel, who will leave the club in the summer.



Alonso’s side are 10 points clear of Bayern with six games remaining, with Leverkusen on the verge of ending the German giants’ 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga trophy.

Alonso added: “My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great … it’s all fantastic here.”



“I’m still a young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that.

“I’m not going to comment about Liverpool or Bayern. These are big clubs and I’ve strong links with them but I’m in the place where I want to be.



“It’s not time to decide my future now – I want to develop at Bayer Leverkusen.”

Liverpool have appointed a new sporting director, Richard Hughes, who will take over in June, while Fenway Sports Group have reunited with former sporting director Michael Edwards, who is the American owners’ football chief executive. The pair will be ultimately responsible for selecting a new manager.



The club’s data team is focusing on coaches whose sides are equipped at winning the ball high up the pitch – similar to Klopp – and whose teams will fit the make-up of the squad.



De Zerbi takes his Brighton side to Anfield this Sunday and is considered a strong contender for the upcoming vacancy while Amorim has won admirers for his work in Portugal where he ended a 19-year-wait for the Portuguese title in his first full season in charge. He also won the Portuguese domestic cup in three successive years.

