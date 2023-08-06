Wyndham Championship payout: Big check, huge FedExCup haul for Lucas Glover
Lucas Glover won his fifth career PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship. The victory earned him more than $1.3 million as well as 500 FedExCup points. The latter resulted in his jumping from 112th to 49th in the standings to secure a spot in the first round of the playoffs.
The top 70 upon the Wyndham regular-season finale earned a tee time at the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 50 after the St. Jude will move on to the BMW Championship. The first two playoff events each have a $20 million purse with the Tour Championship (top 30 after BMW) offering a $75 million prize pool.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Sedgefield Country Club.
1
Lucas Glover
500.00
1,368,000.00
T2
Byeong Hun An
245.00
676,400.00
T2
Russell Henley
245.00
676,400.00
4
Billy Horschel
135.00
372,400.00
T5
Michael Kim
105.00
293,550.00
T5
Webb Simpson
105.00
293,550.00
T7
80.00
223,060.00
T7
J.T. Poston
80.00
223,060.00
T7
Adam Scott
80.00
223,060.00
T7
Adam Svensson
80.00
223,060.00
T7
Brendon Todd
80.00
223,060.00
T12
Charley Hoffman
62.50
169,100.00
T12
Justin Thomas
62.50
169,100.00
T14
Ludvig Aberg
51.00
123,500.00
T14
Sam Burns
51.00
123,500.00
T14
Eric Cole
51.00
123,500.00
T14
Nicolai Hojgaard
-
123,500.00
T14
Sungjae Im
51.00
123,500.00
T14
Stephan Jaeger
51.00
123,500.00
T14
Robert Streb
51.00
123,500.00
21
Thomas Detry
43.00
93,100.00
T22
Ryan Brehm
37.30
73,340.00
T22
Luke Donald
37.30
73,340.00
T22
Taylor Moore
37.30
73,340.00
T22
Matti Schmid
37.30
73,340.00
T22
Davis Thompson
37.30
73,340.00
T27
28.75
53,200.00
T27
Nicholas Lindheim
28.75
53,200.00
T27
Andrew Putnam
28.75
53,200.00
T27
Chez Reavie
28.75
53,200.00
T27
Austin Smotherman
28.75
53,200.00
T27
Gary Woodland
28.75
53,200.00
T33
Harris English
21.10
41,420.00
T33
Chesson Hadley
21.10
41,420.00
T33
Si Woo Kim
21.10
41,420.00
T33
Kelly Kraft
21.10
41,420.00
T33
Andrew Novak
21.10
41,420.00
T38
Sam Bennett
-
31,540.00
T38
Tyler Duncan
15.00
31,540.00
T38
Matt Kuchar
15.00
31,540.00
T38
Alex Noren
15.00
31,540.00
T38
Sam Ryder
15.00
31,540.00
T38
Greyson Sigg
15.00
31,540.00
T38
J.J. Spaun
15.00
31,540.00
T45
Peter Kuest
-
22,116.00
T45
David Lipsky
9.75
22,116.00
T45
Scott Piercy
9.75
22,116.00
T45
Brandt Snedeker
9.75
22,116.00
T45
Matt Wallace
9.75
22,116.00
T45
Kyle Westmoreland
9.75
22,116.00
T51
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
6.62
18,164.00
T51
Zecheng Dou
6.62
18,164.00
T51
Doug Ghim
6.62
18,164.00
T51
Nate Lashley
6.62
18,164.00
T51
Shane Lowry
6.62
18,164.00
T51
Max McGreevy
6.62
18,164.00
T51
Dylan Wu
6.62
18,164.00
T58
Martin Laird
5.10
17,176.00
T58
Troy Merritt
5.10
17,176.00
T58
Vincent Norrman
5.10
17,176.00
T58
Brandon Wu
5.10
17,176.00
T62
Matt NeSmith
4.50
16,720.00
T62
Scott Stallings
4.50
16,720.00
T64
Joel Dahmen
4.00
16,340.00
T64
C.T. Pan
4.00
16,340.00
T64
Adam Schenk
4.00
16,340.00
T67
Michael Gligic
3.40
15,884.00
T67
Trey Mullinax
3.40
15,884.00
T67
Carson Young
3.40
15,884.00
70
Wesley Bryan
3.00
15,580.00
T71
Jim Herman
2.85
15,352.00
T71
Richy Werenski
2.85
15,352.00
73
Carl Yuan
2.70
15,124.00