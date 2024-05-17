WWE SmackDown back in Jacksonville, tag team champions shade the Jaguars

WWE SmackDown is back in Jacksonville, taking over the VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena. SmackDown Superstars and Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller joined the Brent & Austen show to talk about what fans can expect.

Action News Jax Ben Ryan spoke with Theory and Waller Friday morning, Waller talked about what it’s like being in the River City and threw some shade towards the Jacksonville Jaguars and its QB in the process.

“I feel it’s great for the Jacksonville audience to finally have some champions in town. When you got a guy like Trevor Lawrence, that long haired flop trying to throw the ball around throwing intercepts, you’re not going to get any championships in Jacksonville,” Waller said. “You need to bring guys like us in, superstars with the championships so the fans can experience what it feels like to see a champion.”

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul, are expected to sign the contract for their “Champion vs. Champion” match in WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

Fans can expect to see the following WWE King and Queen of the Ring qualifying matches:

Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes – King of the Ring Tournament

LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga – King of the Ring Tournament

Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair – Queen of the Ring Tournament

Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax – Queen of the Ring Tournament

Waller said it’s an exciting time for the WWE and talked about the talent that’s showcased on a weekly basis, saying seeing it live is the best experience.

“You’re getting an opportunity right now, especially with Smackdown to see some new guys and girls go out and show what they can do. So, we’ve got our boy Melo, we’re pretty close to Melo. He’s taken on Randy Orton, and that’s wild, like Carmelo was in NXT only a few weeks ago and now he’s taken on one of the best of all time,” Waller said. “We got Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring qualifiers like these are new people and that’s what WWE is presenting right now. We don’t just have those guys who’ve been around a long time, like Randy and Cody, like the biggest of the big, we got the new generation coming through.”

Theory spoke on the growth of the WWE.

“It’s definitely a dawning of a new era, you know, like, it just feels like we’re everywhere,” Theory said. “I feel like what is it, every week or two, we’re traveling internationally and it’s not just for one show. It’s like, all these different little things, you know, like WWE creates these awesome, like access things for fans to see and we’re going to hospitals and we’re, you know, on talk shows, and we’re on the news and all these different places. So it just really shows you the global aspect of WWE.”

Tickets are still available and you can get them here. If you’re watching at home, just turn WWE SmackDown on Fox30 Action News Jax starting at 8p.m.

