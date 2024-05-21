WVU Potomac State wins 1st-World Series game

May 21—SPARTANBURG, S.C. — WVU Potomac State defeated Macomb, 6-4, Monday to notch the program's first NJCAA Division 2 World Series victory.

The Catamounts (37-11) are making their third consecutive appearance in the tournament. They went 0-2 the previous two years.

Potomac State jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held off a late rally to secure the win.

PSC struck first in the second inning when Emily Horn (Frankfort) hit a solo home run to left field. Alexa Shoemaker (Keyser) doubled for an RBI in the following inning, and Braylee Corbin (Petersburg) made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Shoemaker, who also tripled, tallied the Catamounts' second big fly of the day with a two-run shot in the fifth. Potomac State pushed across its final run on an error following a Horn single later in the frame.

Macomb (31-14) scored a run in the sixth on an error and plated three runs in the seventh — two on an error and another on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded — but Bishop Walsh grad Chloe Greise was able to throw a strikeout to leave two runners on and secure the victory.

Greise earned the win to push her season record to 22-4. The freshman right-hander allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks in seven innings of work.

Potomac State out-hit Macomb, 8-6, and made one more error, 3-2.

Haley Mitchell paced Macomb with a 2 for 3 day, scoring twice. Katelyn Thomas also tripled.

Allison Vogt (15-6) was dealt the loss in the circle, surrendering four runs (three earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings pitched.

Potomac State will take on top-seeded Parkland College (57-4), of Champaign, Illinois, on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The tournament uses a double-elimination format, so the Catamounts are guaranteed at least two more games.

Charity Wolfe (Keyser) is the likely starting pitcher for the Catamounts Tuesday as Greise needed 151 pitches to get through Monday's contest.

Wolfe has a 13-5 record with a 2.66 earned run average. The right-hander has allowed 41 earned runs on 122 hits in 108 innings pitched with 104 strikeouts and 26 walks.

Potomac State may see one of the nation's best pitchers.

Parkland, champions of the Central District, could throw decorated ace Karley Yergler, who is signed to play at the University of Illinois next season.

Yergler was a Division II first-team All-American last year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

The RHP enters with a 29-2 record and 0.78 ERA with 257 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.