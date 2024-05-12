WT depts. give out honors, awards in year-end ceremonies, more

WT student wins equestrian national championship, teammates also place highly

CANYON — A West Texas A&M University student won a national championship in horsemanship in North Carolina, and several WT Equestrian teammates also ranked highly.

Marty Kacsh, a senior animal science / pre-vet major from Evergreen, Colorado, won the Level 1 team horsemanship western competition at the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association National Championship, held May 3-5 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Tryon, North Carolina. Haley Bucher, a senior equine industry and business from Washington, Illinois, was named reserve national champion in Level 2 team horsemanship in western competition. Overall, the western team placed fourth, only three points behind its closest competitor, Midway University.

Celebrating with national champion Marty Kacsh, sitting astride his horse, are West Texas A&M University Equestrian coaches Julia Bastian and Maggie Murphy, and Intercollegiate Horse Show Association founder Bob Cacchione.

WT’s hunt seat team also competed in the national contest, ranking 16th place overall.

West Texas A&M University faculty members won University Awards in an end-of-year meeting from the Office of Academic Affairs. Pictured are, from left, Dr. Barbara Wang, Dr. Jenifer Kunz, Don Lefevre, Dr. Audrey Meador and Dr. Blake Price, representing the Department of Sports and Exercise Sciences. Not pictured is Dr. Ty Lawrence.

Outstanding WT faculty, staff honored in year-end ceremony

CANYON — Top West Texas A&M University faculty and staff members for the 2023-2024 academic year recently were honored.

“Winning one of the University awards is a special moment in your professional career, further enhanced by the knowledge you have earned the highest level of respect from your peers, dean, administration, and other stakeholders across campus in recognition of your distinctive production,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Outstanding faculty and staff members are the most critical asset of a great university.”

The winners represent each of WT’s six Colleges. Each year faculty members also are recognized in the six academic colleges for accomplishments in the core areas of teaching, research and service.

The Department of Sports and Exercise Sciences and its 12 faculty members were given the Assessment and Assurance of Learning Award for its work in evaluating the effectiveness of its programs to ensure undergraduate and graduate students in the field obtain the absolute best education and practical experiences, said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Kelly Hoppe, associate director and head of outreach and instruction for Cornette Library, was given the Academic Affairs Staff Excellence Award.

Don Lefevre, associate professor of music and director of bands in the School of Music in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, was presented the Instructional Excellence Award.

Dr. Audrey Meador, assistant professor of mathematics in the College of Engineering, earned the Professional Service Excellence Award.

Dr. Barbara Wang, the Edwards Professor of Finance and Banking in the Amarillo National Bank School of Accounting, Economics and Finance in WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, won the Intellectual Contributions Excellence Award.

Dr. Jenifer Kunz, professor of sociology in the Department of Psychology, Sociology and Social Work in WT’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, was presented the Distinguished Innovation in Teaching Award.

Dr. Ty Lawrence, professor of animal science and Caviness Davis Chair in Meat Science in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, won the Distinguished Graduate Faculty Award.

The individual awardees were given $3,000 honorariums, and the Department of Sports and Exercise Sciences was given a $6,000 prize. Several others were honores at the event. Honorees were celebrated May 2 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

West Texas A&M University's College Assistance Migrant Program recognized its top 2023-2024 students at a recent awards luncheon. Pictured are, from left, Jason Granillo, a freshman criminal justice major from Olton, Rising Scholar of the Year; Fabiola Hernandez, CAMP director; Janet Banuelos, a freshman pre-nursing major from Booker, Scholar of the Year; and Samuel Fraser, a junior criminal justice major from Temecula, California, Tutor of the Year.

Top CAMP scholars from migrant families honored at WT

CANYON — A pre-nursing major and a criminal justice major were honored as scholars of the year for a special West Texas A&M University program for students from migrant families.

Janet Banuelos, a freshman pre-nursing major from Booker, was named Scholar of the Year and Jason Granillo, a freshman criminal justice major from Olton, was named Rising Scholar of the Year as WT’s College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP, celebrated the end of the academic year during a luncheon in the Alumni Banquet Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

Samuel Fraser, a junior criminal justice major from Temecula, California, was named Tutor of the Year.

CAMP is a federally funded program designed to help students from migrant and seasonal farmworker backgrounds succeed at WT.

“I feel very humbled and grateful that other people recognized all the hard work I put into this academic year,” Banuelos said. “The year started off a little nerve-wracking, but I knew I had people supporting me. We were constantly thrown into different opportunities where I had to step out of my comfort zone. This has helped me grow both professionally and socially.”

Granillo was recognized for overcoming adversities over the year. “This recognition shows that I have grown as a person and as a student through CAMP,” Granillo said. “I am able to hold my head high and continue on my academic journey. CAMP has given me connections and friendships that I will always cherish.”

Fraser said he was honored to be recognized for his work with the students. “Working the scholars was an absolute pleasure,” Fraser said. “Seeing them grow as not only better people but better in academics has really inspired me and helped me consider a path to help others in the near future.”

The luncheon was held May 1, part of a series of year-end events leading to May 11 commencement ceremonies.

West Texas A&M University Dance celebrated the end of the academic year with a banquet. Award winners include, from left, Amon Fredinand, Kaitlyn Roberson, Jamison Uselding, Hannah Metzger, Nova Gore, Noah Jonson and Anna Martin.

WT Dance ends academic year with banquet, honors

CANYON — West Texas A&M University Dance wrapped its year with an awards banquet recognizing its top performers.

The May 1 Buff Dance Banquet and Awards Ceremony celebrated the department’s two major performances, “Falling into Dance” in November and “Portraits of Dance” in April ahead of WT’s May 11 commencement ceremonies.

“This event is a great way to celebrate and recognize all the dedicated work accomplished in the Dance Program throughout the academic year,” said Crystal Bertrand, director of dance. “It is extra special for the graduating seniors and nice to see them all together wishing them the best for continued success.”

Bertrand and fellow faculty members Edward Truitt and Sandra Stegelman Miller selected Hannah Metzger, a freshman dance major from Perryton, as the winner of the 3D Award, given to a dancer who exemplifies discipline, determination and desire.

Faculty members also selected Amon Fredinand, a junior dance major from Amarillo, as winner of the Treston Johnson Dance Award, given to a dancer who best exemplifies the heart and soul of the dance program. The award is named for a dance student who died in 2018.

Five other awards, with winners selected by fellow dance majors, were presented, as well: Spirit Award: Anna Martin, a sophomore from Midland, for encouragement and support of other dancers, given in memory of the late Eddie Gomez; Buff Dance Award: Noah Johnson, a sophomore from Temple, for passion, dedication and the year’s most impressive performances; Diamond Award: Kaitlyn Roberson, a senior from Pampa, for modeling proper classroom and rehearsal etiquette; Discovery Award: Nova Gore, a sophomore from Amarillo, for making significant and unexpected contributions to the program; and Emerald Award: Jamison Uselding, a senior from Amarillo, for embodying the highest aspects of artistry and skill in class, in rehearsal and on stage.

The dance program’s 2024-2025 season will include “Falling into Dance” from Nov. 21 to 24 and “Portraits of Dance” from April 3 to 6. Dancers also will be featured in a special performance for The Arts at WT.

Ag Development Association board member Remington Holt presented the Smallwood Award to Julia Smith, one of several recent honorees at The Ag Gathering at West Texas A&M University.

Around 100 WT ag students honored at year-end celebration

CANYON — Nine students in West Texas A&M University’s Department of Agricultural Sciences won major awards and dozens of others were honored at the department’s end-of-year banquet.

Two students — Julia Smith, a junior agricultural media and communication major from Poteet, and Helene Keiser, a junior animal science major from Gothenburg, Nebraska — were presented Smallwood Leader Awards, which comes with a $1,000 scholarship. The award is named for Dr. Charles Smallwood, who was head of the Department of Agriculture from 1958 to 1978.

Selected as outstanding seniors in their respective programs in the Department of Agricultural Sciences in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences were Lauren Fritzler, an agricultural media and communication major from Merino, Colorado; Anna Wilhelm, an equine industry and business major from Shannon, Illinois; Grady McAlister, a plant, soil and environmental sciences major from Nazareth; Austin Cook, an agribusiness major from Walsh, Colorado; Shannon Anderson, an agriculture education major from Seguin; Leanna Sarman, an agriculture education major from Spring Creek, Nevada; Ryan Heitschmidt, an animal science major from Nazareth; and Jacob McMillan, a pre-vet major from Newcastle.

“Our students in the Department of Agricultural Sciences are simply outstanding.” said Dr. David Lust, department head. “This gathering showcases their many achievements both academically and through our competitive teams and student organizations. WT Ag students’ excellence is regularly recognized not just locally, but at the national level — and this year is no exception. Our students are winners. More than that, they are great people, epitomizing hard work, great character, and WT Ag values. We could not be prouder of our students.”

The students were honored during The Ag Gathering 2024 on May 1. The black-tie event was organized by students in Program and Event Planning, taught by Ellis Vidmar, instructor of agricultural media and communication and events coordinator for the department.

The successful competitive teams throughout the department were recognized, including the national champion meat judging team, the national champion horse judging team, the reserve national champion horse judging team, the national qualifying equestrian team and more.

Kylee Henneberry, a junior agricultural business and economics major from Slinger, Wisconsin, was recognized for being named WT Intern of the Year in November. Members of the department’s active student organizations also were recognized. The banquet also recognized other top students in each program.

The 2024-2025 Rogers LEAD WT cohort includes, front from left, Madison Osborn, Caoimhe Benn-Rothstein, donor Terry B. Rogers, Katelyn Lechwar, Alaina Scher, Romie Rubio, Kami Drinnon, Charlie Pointer, Madison Mollenhour, Janet Banuelos, Kate Fortner and director Kimberly Cornelsen; and, back from left, assistant director Rick Haasl, Oscar Navarro, Lauren Stokes, Thalia Avalos, Dominic Narvaez, Kiki Khan, Jared Rosales, Omar Reynoso, Emily Garner, Rhythm Ghimire, Ethan Archambault, Leah Aviles, donor Dyke Rogers, Kelly Velazquez and Bentley Wesbrooks.

Rogers LEAD WT cohort announced for 2024-2025

CANYON — Student scholars for the 2024-2025 cohort of a prestigious West Texas A&M University program have been announced.

The Dyke and Terry Rogers Leadership Education and Development Program, or Rogers LEAD WT, was created in 2012 to challenge high-achieving students to further develop their leadership potential. Up to 25 students annually are accepted as LEAD WT scholars following an extensive application and interview process. The program is completed in two years, with students taking leadership theory courses, working as a team on service projects, and completing internship experiences and taking part in other real-world activities including networking events and public speaking opportunities.

Students named to the 2024-2025 cohort of Rogers LEAD WT scholars include: Ethan Archambault, a sophomore sports and exercise science major from Haverhill; Thalia Avalos, a sophomore pre-nursing major from Comfort; Leah Aviles, a junior general business major from San Bernardino, California; Janet Banuelos, a sophomore pre-nursing major from Booker; Caoimhe Benn-Rothstein, a senior animal science / pre-vet major from Peyton, Colorado; William Blackmon, a sophomore electrical engineering major from Hereford; Kami Drinnon, a sophomore accounting major from Vega; Kate Fortner, a sophomore criminal justice major from Lubbock; Emily Garner, a junior animal science major from Edgewood; Heidi Giesbrecht, a sophomore marketing major from Seminole; Rhythm Ghimire, a freshman computer science major from Nepal; Kiki Khan, a junior pre-nursing major from Canyon; and Katelyn Lechwar, a sophomore sports and exercise sciences major from Tulia;

Also, Madison Mollenhour, a sophomore agriculture media and communications from Rhome; Dominic Narvaez , a junior mechanical engineering major from Amarillo; Oscar Navarro, a sophomore accounting major from Canadian; Madison Osborn, a sophomore animal science / pre-vet major from Vega; Charlie Pointer, a junior sports and exercise sciences major from Turkey; Omar Reynoso, a sophomore electrical engineering major from Crane; Jared Rosales, a freshman pre-engineering major from Booker; Romi Rubio, a junior accounting and finance major from Amarillo; Alaina Scher, a sophomore equine industry and business from Georgetown; Lauren Stokes, a sophomore biology / pre-med major from Amarillo; Kelly Velazquez, a sophomore agribusiness major from Beaumont; and Bentley Wesbrooks, a sophomore accounting major from Canyon.

Students in this cohort represent five of WT’s six Colleges.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: WT wins, honors, awards cap off 2024 spring semester