WSU lands three transfers, two DBs from UNLV and one OL from Northern Colorado

Apr. 30—PULLMAN — Washington State added some depth to its defensive back and offensive line corps on Tuesday.

The Cougars landed three commitments out of the transfer portal: UNLV safety Jerrae Williams, UNLV cornerback Ricky Johnson and Northern Colorado offensive lineman Austin Lawrence.

Williams, a grad transfer, will have one year of eligibility. Last season, he played in six games, totaling 24 tackles (15 solo), one interception and one pass breakup. He played four games as a strong safety and two as a slot cornerback, which might give WSU some versatility, especially as the Cougars to try to fill the gaps left by the departure of safeties Jaden Hicks and Sam Lockett III, both of whom earned opportunities in the NFL last weekend.

Williams, a Louisiana native, started his career at Division II Arkansas Monticello, where he appeared in two games in the 2019 season. Two years later, he walked on and transferred to UNLV, where he broke out in 2022, registered 52 tackles (33 solo), one pass breakup, one sack and two interceptions.

Williams sat out the 2020 and 2021 seasons, according to UNLV, "while gaining eligibility."

Williams' teammate last season, Johnson, is a cornerback with two years of eligibility remaining. Last season, he played in all 12 games, totaling 35 tackles and six pass breakups. He yielded 25 receptions on 39 targets. He finished the season with a PFF coverage grade of 54.3.

A native of Houston, Johnson played four seasons with the Runnin' Rebels, getting on the field as a true freshman with four game appearances in 2020. The next year, he appeared in 11 games before suffering a preseason injury in 2022 that limited him to three games that season.

Johnson will compete for snaps with WSU cornerbacks Jamorri Colson, Stephen Hall, Warren Smith and Kapena Gushiken. Competition seems open this year following the departures of starting cornerbacks Chau Smith-Wade (drafted by Carolina Panthers) and Cam Lampkin (signed deal with Los Angeles Rams).

Lawrence, a Puyallup, Washington, native with at least two years of eligibility (a third remains possible depending on a medical redshirt), arrives at WSU after spending four seasons at FCS Northern Colorado. He redshirted in 2021, played one game in 2022 and appeared in 11 games in 2023, blocking for a UNC offense that rushed for 1,224 yards (113.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

Lawrence played last season primarily at left tackle, where he had seven appearances, also slotting in at the right tackle and left guard spots. He fared about evenly in the pass-blocking and run-blocking departments, according to Pro Football Focus, earning an average pass-blocking grade of 53.2 and run-blocking grade of 53.4.

Lawrence, who visited Pullman over the weekend for the Crimson and Gray Game, might be an upgrade over former WSU offensive lineman Nathan Gates, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Lawrence chose WSU over offers from South Florida, Fresno State, FCS schools Austin Peay and Stephen F. Austin, San Diego State, Marshall and UMass.