Wrexham women reveal US tour opponents

Wrexham reached the Welsh Cup final this season [FAW/Nik Mesney]

Wrexham's women's team have announced the opponents for their tour of the United States this summer.

They will play two matches in Los Angeles against SoCal FC on 19 July and Tigres Femenil Under-19s two days later, and one in Portland against Portland Thorns Academy on 26 July.

Co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds had previously confirmed the tour, saying: "Beyond all of the wins at home, this tour is a fantastic way for Wrexham AFC Women to show the world what they're made of."

Wrexham have completed in their first season in the Genero Adran Premier and reached the Women's Welsh Cup final, where they lost to Cardiff.

Wrexham women manager Steve Dale said: “Having heard the stories around the men’s tour last season, it is great that the women’s team will have the same opportunity.

"The time it will provide us to prepare for the upcoming league campaign will be vital in our quest to improve on our third position.”

The north Wales club have a high profile in the US due to the involvement of Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney and the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.

The men's team toured the States last summer and played games against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Phil Parkinson's men's side will travel to North America again this summer and will face AFC Bournemouth in Santa Barbara, Chelsea in Santa Clara, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Vancouver.