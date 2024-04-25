Wrexham to play Premier League pair on tour

Wrexham also faced Chelsea on last year's summer tour to North America [Getty Images]

Wrexham will play Bournemouth, Chelsea and Vancouver Whitecaps on their summer tour to North America.

The League One new boys, who secured a second successive promotion this season, are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham will begin in the United States against Bournemouth in Santa Barbara on 20 July, and remain in California to face a second Premier League side in Chelsea four days later in Santa Clara.

The Welsh club will then travel to Canada for the final game of the tour, in Reynolds' home city of Vancouver, against the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Whitecaps.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "Last year’s US tour was a fantastic experience and a memorable trip for all the players and staff.

"After another successful campaign, we’re delighted to be heading to the West Coast again this summer, and we’re also looking forward to venturing up to Vancouver and spreading the club’s footprint into Canada.

"It will be a great chance to meet new supporters, while also building for the 2024/25 League One season."

Wrexham toured the US last year, facing sides including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Wrexham enjoy strong American support thanks to their film-star owners Reynolds and McElhenney - who bought the Welsh club in 2021 - and the documentary series 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

Co-chairmen McElhenney and Reynolds have already confirmed that the Wrexham women's team will also tour the United States this summer, with details to be announced at a later date.