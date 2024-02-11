Wrestling: Nanuet, Edgemont share Section 1 Division II team title; winners, storylines

WHITE PLAINS -- With the Westchester County Center hosting the Section 1 wrestling championships for the first time ever, it was only fitting that we got an unprecedented ending.

After an action-packed Section 1 Division II championship tournament on Saturday, as co-team section champions were crowned for the first time ever.

Edgemont and Nanuet finished atop the section with 217 points each to share the Section 1 Division II team title. There are no tie-breaker procedures for this unique occasion.

"It's truly a year for the first time for everything," Edgemont coach Matt Lee said. "First year coaching as a head coach for Edgemont wrestling, first time in Section 1 history co-sharing a title, and first time here at the County Center. Congratulations to Nanuet, they wrestled a heck of a tournament as well. Super proud of my team, not only wrestling well in the championship bracket, but also wrestling back really well and getting those third and fifth-place matches. It means a lot to us."

Sleepy Hollow was right behind the duo with 215 points, followed by Pleasantville (169.5), Hen Hud (168) and Putnam Valley (152) to round out the top five.

The Panthers were led by five finalists: Zach De Guzman (101 pounds), Marco DeMaio (131), Joey Saito (145), Jordan Fisher (160) and Kenny Saito (170). In total, they had 11 wrestlers land on the podium.

Although they didn't have any title-winners, for a young squad under first-year coach Lee, the future is bright.

"We have a good foundation for the future," Lee said. "We just got to keep supporting and having a positive viewpoint of the sport, having a love for the sport but also the team and the program."

As for Nanuet, the Golden Knights had three finalists and one title-winner in Ethan Badillo, who captured his second straight Section 1 title, this time as a 138-pounder. All in all, the Golden Knights also had 11 place-finishers, including nine who landed in the top four.

"It was almost a three-way tie, but I think we (Edgemont and Nanuet) both deserve it," Badillo said. "We both worked our butts off. I think our team could've wrestled a little better, but it is what it is."

Sleepy Hollow crowns five Section 1 champs

After starting the year out strong with a Section 1 Division II Dual Meet title, the Horsemen aimed to finish strong too.

Although they fell a few points shy of the team title, they were well represented on the podium, especially at the top.

The Horsemen had a championship haul behind five champs: Kelvin Jimenez (101, Dorian Hidalgo (108), Silas Corveddu (124), Rafael Rodriguez (145) and Thomas Kellas (215).

"Our team is young, but we have a lot of potential," Rodriguez said. "We were section champs this year, but I think we can go back next year to sectionals and win that. We wrestled hard today."

All five wrestlers who reached the finals for the Horsemen finished on top in their respective weight class.

Kellas, the 215-pound champ, continued his standout season and became the first-ever eighth-grade wrestler in Section 1 to win a heavyweight title. He got a third-period pin over Putnam Valley's Alex Gecaj to seal the crown.

"Doesn't really feel real right now, but I'm glad I'm the youngest," Kellas said. "This is just another stepping stone for states, but we had five champs today. We expected more, but we'll take five and we're happy with what we did today."

The Most Outstanding

Sleepy Hollow's Corveddu was named the Lightweight Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament, with his 124-pound title win. He won in thrilling fashion, scoring a buzzer-beating takedown for a 3-1 finals win over returning section champ John Parisi of Nanuet.

"I'm really grateful that I was voted for it, that's really kind," Corveddu said. "Super stoked to get MOW, hopefully we can do it again next year."

Pleasantville's Asa Nunberg was named Heavyweight Most Outstanding Wrestler. He took the 190-pound title and unseated Hen Hud's returning section champ Kyle Peske in an overtime thriller. Nunberg got the match-tying takedown at the buzzer to force overtime, where he would eventually win 10-8.

"I'm surprised, I didn't think I was going to get it," Nunberg said. "Huge trophy, it's great. I'm putting it in my room. Best day of my life."

Champion of Champions went to Putnam Valley's Esuar Ordonez, who also won his second straight title. The Tigers' standout was also named the Lightweight Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Section 1 Division II tournament last year.

"Senior year, this is the last thing, this is all that's left," Ordonez said. "You gotta go 100% or 0%, and I chose 100%. It feels a little surreal since its the last sectional tournament I'll go to and the last time I'll be with these guys at this tournament."

Pleasantville's Adriana Palumbo becomes first girl to place at Division II sectionals

The Pleasantville junior continued her historic season with another accomplishment on Saturday. There's been several glass ceilings getting broken by Section 1 girls in recent years, but for the first time ever, a girl got to take the podium at the Section 1 Division II championships.

Palumbo battled her way back to the podium, after losing in a close 10-7 quarterfinal contest with Sleepy Hollow's Miles Sheridan.

She advanced through the consolation bracket with a series of pins, getting past the blood round with a third-period pin over Croton-Harmon's Jack Kooney to secure a podium spot. In the fifth-place match, she pinned Ardsley's Dominic Dapice to end her trip to sectionals on the high note with a win to top off her historic achievement.

The winners' circle

Aside from Sleepy Hollow's title-winning quintet of Hidalgo, Jimenez, Corveddu, Rodriguez and Kellas, Croton-Harmon, Pleasantville and Putnam Valley each got to crown multiple champs.

Croton-Harmon's Henry Martin (152) and Mekhi Smithwick (170) made it back to the finals and would not be denied in their return trips. After finishing as runner-ups last year, they rose to the top as first-time section champs.

Martin pinned his way to the title as the No. 1 seed. As for Smithwick, he pinned his way to the finals and was locked in a tightly-contested title bout with Edgemont's Kenny Saito. Smithwick would pull away late for a 9-4 win.

"We'd always gotten the shorthand of the stick, getting second place, but my coaches always told me it's the last one that matters," Smithwick said. "I took that to heart here. I gave it my all 'til the very end. Minute left, I knew I had to do something. Throw-by, blast double, it was a crazy move, almost got me pinned but I stuck to it, listened to my coaches and it got me the win."

Pleasantville crowned two champions after not having any last season. Nunberg prevailed at 190 and was Heavyweight Most Outstanding Wrestler, while teammate Jesse Straus won the 116-pound title with an 8-3 win over Peter Anagnostidis.

As for Putnam Valley, Ordonez repeated as section champ, this time at 131, while teammate Jaden Tesher avenged last year's finals loss to Hen Hud's Mason Dietz with a second-period pin to take the 285-pound title.

"Mindset was just don't let the same thing happen as last year, and do your best," Tesher said. "Do what you know."

Last but not least, Pearl River's Michael Malfitano was another repeat winner. He represented the Pirates as their lone Section 1 champ this season. After winning at 152 last season, he defeated Edgemont's Jordan Fisher in major decision fashion to take the 160-pound title.

