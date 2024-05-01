WR Zay Jones thanks Jaguars, fans following release

The Jaguars and former Jacksonville wide receiver Zay Jones exchanged farewells via social media on Wednesday following his Tuesday release from the team, ending his two-year stint in Duval County on a nice note.

“Beyond grateful for every memory, truly. Every teammate, every coach, every staff member, every fan I’ve encountered or felt inspired by,” Jones wrote, responding to a team graphic thanking him for his time with the Jaguars.

“The support of a strong community does so much for us athletes. Thank you more, Duval and Jags fans overseas.”

Jones signed a three-year contract with Jacksonville in 2022, worth $24 million with $14 million guaranteed. His 2024 salary cap hit was slated to be $10,752,628.

Jones, fellow receiver Christian Kirk and guard Brandon Scherff restructured their deals with Jacksonville in 2023, converting part of their salaries into signing bonuses as the Jaguars created cap space.

Per Over the Cap, Jones’ release will save the team nearly $4.2 million in cap space this season while leaving behind almost $6.6 million in dead money.

Over two years and 25 regular season games with the Jaguars, Jones compiled 116 receptions for 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns, increasing his career marks to 287 receptions for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns in eight seasons, with Jacksonville, Las Vegas/Oakland and Buffalo.

He reached multiple single-season career highs during the 2022-23 campaign with Jacksonville, catching 82 passes for 823 yards in the regular season and 13 passes for 157 yards in the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire