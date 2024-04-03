WR TJ Abrams in non contact jersey among three takeaways from Florida football spring practice

Florida football held its ninth practice of the spring on Tuesday afternoon at the Sanders Practice Fields.

In all, the Florida Gators will hold 15 practices leading up to the Orange and Blue game on April 13.

The Gators held their first scrimmage Saturday, and head coach Billy Napier praised the game management of freshman QB DJ Lagway, noted that Florida's defense showed more and got the better of the offense, and proclaimed that UF's offensive line is creating good chemistry and continuity.

"We’ve got a group of veteran players that are doing a good job kind of setting the tone and being a really good example, and then I see the young players, some of which were here last year, and some of which we just got here, are continuing to make progress," Napier said. "So I do think that I’ve been pleased with what I see."

Filling in for @KevinBrockwayG1 at #Gators spring practice today



Some good reps for QBs Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway



Here, Mertz missed a throw to Montrell Johnson pic.twitter.com/pbTwyZ1Vfj — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) April 2, 2024

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's 12-minute open portion:

Florida football WR TJ Abrams in non contact jersey

Florida freshman WR TJ Abrams was spotted in a non contact jersey during practice. The 5-foot-10 wideout enters UF with much expectations. The product of Dunbar, Florida, Abrams was a four-star recruit and the 33rd ranked receiver in the Class of 2024, according to ESPN.

Florida Gators wide receiver TJ Abrams (4) catches the ball during the Florida Gators first spring football practice at James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 7, 2024. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Florida's wideout group will look different this season with the departure of leading WR Ricky Pearsall. Eugene Wilson III expects to lead the group this year, but Wisconsin transfer Chimere Dike has built a good relationship over the years with Mertz and will see some action as well.

Some nice passes from DJ Lagway

For the first time since the 2020 season, the Gators will return their starting QB in Graham Mertz.

Waiting in the wings, though, is five-star recruit DJ Lagway, and at practice Tuesday, the Irving, Texas, native fired some nice passes to Wilson and Brian Green.

On the same route, Lagway finds Brian Green#Gators pic.twitter.com/Th4guFUr74 — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) April 2, 2024

Gerald Chatman active with players

First year Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman has been vocal all spring practice, and that continued Tuesday.

The former Tulane DL coach conversed with his players constantly during the 12-minute session and was heard challenging players and encouraging them to take advantage of every repetition.

DL drills, with Jamari Lyons among others#Gators pic.twitter.com/pdPTYivgpc — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) April 2, 2024

