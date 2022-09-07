WR KeeSean Johnson, DL Kevin Atkins among 4 to workout for Packers on Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers reported workouts for four players on Tuesday. According to the league’s daily transaction report, receiver KeeSean Johnson, defensive lineman Kevin Atkins, cornerback Darrell Baker and cornerback Olaijah Griffin all worked out for the team.

No signing was reported on Tuesday. The Packers could be updating the team’s available player board with new information or potentially preparing to make a practice squad addition.

Johnson (6-1, 201) was a 2019 sixth-round pick out of Fresno State. He is the school’s all-time leader in catches and receiving yards after producing over 1,000 yards and eight scores during each of his final two seasons at the Mountain West school. In the NFL, Johnson has 36 catches for 360 yards and a touchdown over 18 games, all played with the Arizona Cardinals between 2019 and 2020.

During the preseason, Johnson caught a two-point conversion over the coverage of Packers cornerback Kiondre Thomas. He played for both the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons, catching two passes for 36 yards.

Atkins (6-2, 314) was a pre-draft visitor to Green Bay before the 2022 draft. He went undrafted out of Fresno State despite 7.0 sacks during his senior season. The 49ers signed him in May following the draft. Atkins played 48 snaps for the 49ers during the preseason, tallying one stop and one hurry.

Baker (6-1, 190) went undrafted out of Georgia State in 2022. He intercepted three passes and broke up 17 others in college. The Cardinals signed him in May following the draft.

Griffin (6-0, 175) went undrafted out of USC in 2021. He’s spent time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants at the NFL level. Griffin played 70 snaps between the Bills and Giants during the preseason. He gave up seven catches on eight targets and missed two tackles.

