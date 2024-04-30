WR Jarvis Landry previews Jaguars rookie minicamp workout

Between 2019, his final Pro Bowl year in Cleveland, and 2022, wide receiver Jarvis Landry experienced a concussion, a hip injury, a fractured rib, a knee sprain, and most recently a nagging ankle sprain during his one-season stint with New Orleans.

Landry, 31, didn’t play football in 2023. He took the year off to recover from his hurts, spend time with his family, hire a new agent and focus on an NFL comeback in 2024.

Jacksonville will offer Landry an opportunity to re-emerge in the pros next month. It was revealed on Monday that the Jaguars invited the nine-year veteran to their rookie minicamp in May.

“You know it as well as I know it that this league is in a way only getting younger. But there’s guys like myself that’s still making headway in this league,” Landry told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero in a Tuesday interview.

“I believe that the preparation I’ve put in — I believe that it’s not always the fastest dog. It’s about the one that bites the hardest, too. So I’ll be out there just competing at a high level … I’m very excited about the opportunity. I’ve got a lot to show.”

One day after the report surfaced, the Jaguars released wide receiver Zay Jones and kicker Joey Slye while filling the roster with 13 undrafted free-agent signings.

Although Jacksonville returns Christian Kirk, selected receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, and signed receivers Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay in free agency, Jones’ release could create room for Landry to latch on with the club, so long as his workouts go well.

Landry noted that Jacksonville is not the only team to have expressed interest in his services and recovery, even dating back to last season. He didn’t rush into a particular situation, though, as he’s eyed an organization offering a legitimate opportunity for him to compete and earn respect.

The Jaguars appear willing to give Landry that chance.

“I wanted to be in a position to be valued in an offense. I wanted an opportunity to be valued on a team and earn that, have the opportunity to earn that, more so,” Landry said. “That’s kind of what we’re figuring out, that’s kind of what we’re going through right now to just try to figure out where we can go and get the value.

“It’s not about the money. It’s not about money, really it’s about having the opportunity to truly earn value on a team, and play good football.”

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler and second-round draft pick by Miami in 2014, has tallied 713 receptions for 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns over his nine-season NFL career, adding 233 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

But since his 83-catch, 1,174-yard, six-touchdown 2019, his numbers in each category have regressed every season, down to 25 receptions, 272 yards and one score over nine games in 2022.

Refreshed and rejuvenated now, Landry is confident that his potential return to football will allow him to conclude his career on his terms.

“I want to go out and just play, you know, with these opportunities I’ll get here in the near future,” Landry expressed. “To really leave the mark that I wanted to leave.”

