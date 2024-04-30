Jaguars announce 2024 undrafted free agent class

The Jaguars announced their signings of 13 undrafted free agents on Tuesday following the 2024 NFL draft, a group consisting of two running backs, five wide receivers, one tight end, one offensive lineman, one defensive end, two linebackers and one defensive back.

Find Jaksonville’s 2024 undrafted free agent class below, including each player’s position, height, weight and college.

Shawn Bowman TE 6-5 265 Rutgers Andre Carter DE 6-5 270 Indiana Joshua Cephus WR 6-3 185 University of Texas San Antonio Brevin Easton WR 5-11 197 Albany Jalen Jackson RB 5-9 220 Villanova Steven Jones OG 6-5 340 Oregon Trey Kiser LB 6-0 224 South Alabama Lorenzo Lingard RB 6-0 205 Akron Andrew Parker Jr. LB 6-2 235 Appalachian State Josh Proctor S 6-2 205 Ohio State Wayne Ruby WR 6-1 190 Mount Union Joseph Scates WR 6-2 210 Memphis David White Jr. WR 6-4 200 Western Carolina

Of note, Proctor participated in February’s 2024 Senior Bowl and Cephus and White took part in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl the week prior, annual all-star games for NFL draft prospects.

Following the draft, Jacksonville had 11 spots available to offer to undrafted or experienced free agents.

In moves corresponding with the signings, the Jaguars announced that veteran wide receiver Zay Jones and recently acquired kicker Joey Slye were released on Tuesday, opening two roster spots for the undrafted free agent class.

Paired with its nine-selection 2024 NFL draft class, Jacksonville currently has 21 rookies on its roster. Find the Jaguars’ haul of draft picks below.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire