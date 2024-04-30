Jaguars announce 2024 undrafted free agent class
The Jaguars announced their signings of 13 undrafted free agents on Tuesday following the 2024 NFL draft, a group consisting of two running backs, five wide receivers, one tight end, one offensive lineman, one defensive end, two linebackers and one defensive back.
Find Jaksonville’s 2024 undrafted free agent class below, including each player’s position, height, weight and college.
Shawn Bowman
TE
6-5
265
Rutgers
Andre Carter
DE
6-5
270
Indiana
Joshua Cephus
WR
6-3
185
University of Texas San Antonio
Brevin Easton
WR
5-11
197
Albany
Jalen Jackson
RB
5-9
220
Villanova
Steven Jones
OG
6-5
340
Oregon
Trey Kiser
LB
6-0
224
South Alabama
Lorenzo Lingard
RB
6-0
205
Akron
Andrew Parker Jr.
LB
6-2
235
Appalachian State
Josh Proctor
S
6-2
205
Ohio State
Wayne Ruby
WR
6-1
190
Mount Union
Joseph Scates
WR
6-2
210
Memphis
David White Jr.
WR
6-4
200
Western Carolina
Of note, Proctor participated in February’s 2024 Senior Bowl and Cephus and White took part in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl the week prior, annual all-star games for NFL draft prospects.
Following the draft, Jacksonville had 11 spots available to offer to undrafted or experienced free agents.
In moves corresponding with the signings, the Jaguars announced that veteran wide receiver Zay Jones and recently acquired kicker Joey Slye were released on Tuesday, opening two roster spots for the undrafted free agent class.
Paired with its nine-selection 2024 NFL draft class, Jacksonville currently has 21 rookies on its roster. Find the Jaguars’ haul of draft picks below.
Round 1, Pick No. 23: LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Round 2, No. 48: LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith
Round 3, No. 96: Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones
Round 4, No. 114: Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster
Round 4, No. 116: LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson
Round 5, No. 153: Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince
Round 5, No. 167: Texas running back Keilan Robinson
Round 6, No. 212: Arkansas kicker Cam Little
Round 7, No. 236: Texas Tech edge rusher Myles Cole