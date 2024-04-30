Advertisement

Jaguars announce 2024 undrafted free agent class

Zach Goodall
·2 min read

The Jaguars announced their signings of 13 undrafted free agents on Tuesday following the 2024 NFL draft, a group consisting of two running backs, five wide receivers, one tight end, one offensive lineman, one defensive end, two linebackers and one defensive back.

Find Jaksonville’s 2024 undrafted free agent class below, including each player’s position, height, weight and college.

Shawn Bowman

TE

6-5

265

Rutgers

Andre Carter

DE

6-5

270

Indiana

Joshua Cephus

WR

6-3

185

University of Texas San Antonio

Brevin Easton

WR

5-11

197

Albany

Jalen Jackson

RB

5-9

220

Villanova

Steven Jones

OG

6-5

340

Oregon

Trey Kiser

LB

6-0

224

South Alabama

Lorenzo Lingard

RB

6-0

205

Akron

Andrew Parker Jr.

LB

6-2

235

Appalachian State

Josh Proctor

S

6-2

205

Ohio State

Wayne Ruby

WR

6-1

190

Mount Union

Joseph Scates

WR

6-2

210

Memphis

David White Jr.

WR

6-4

200

Western Carolina

Of note, Proctor participated in February’s 2024 Senior Bowl and Cephus and White took part in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl the week prior, annual all-star games for NFL draft prospects.

Following the draft, Jacksonville had 11 spots available to offer to undrafted or experienced free agents.

In moves corresponding with the signings, the Jaguars announced that veteran wide receiver Zay Jones and recently acquired kicker Joey Slye were released on Tuesday, opening two roster spots for the undrafted free agent class.

Paired with its nine-selection 2024 NFL draft class, Jacksonville currently has 21 rookies on its roster. Find the Jaguars’ haul of draft picks below.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire