Report: Jaguars hosting five-time Pro Bowl WR for rookie minicamp

Nine-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to participate in Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp in May, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Landry, 31, was a free agent throughout the 2023 season and did not appear in a game. He signed a one-year contract with New Orleans before the 2022 season and appeared in nine games, starting three, before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in late December, likely leading to his year out of football.

But before his stint with the Saints, Landry was one of the NFL’s more productive receivers over eight seasons — four with Miami, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2014, and another four with Cleveland, where was traded and signed a five-year, $75.5 million contract in 2018.

In his nine-season NFL career, Landry has hauled in 713 receptions for 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns, adding 233 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

Landry posted single-season career-highs of 112 receptions and nine touchdowns in 2017, the former stat leading the NFL that season, and 1,174 receiving yards in 2019. He was a Pro Bowl selection in five consecutive seasons, from 2015-19.

Jacksonville will host its rookie minicamp May 10-13.

