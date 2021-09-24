WR Anthony Miller still confident in Texans’ potential for 2021

Receiver Anthony Miller made his debut with the Houston Texans Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

Although the Carolina Panthers prevailed 24-9 over the Texans, Miller saw his first regular season action with Houston. The former Chicago Bears 2018 second-round pick from Memphis was able to gather four passes for 20 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the Panthers.

Texans Wire was able to catch up with Miller after the game, and the 26-year-old wideout from Memphis shared his thoughts on the 1-2 squad and where the Texans go from Week 3.

What did it mean to make your Texans debut?

"It meant a lot. I had fun out there with the guys. I feel like we got a good chemistry together, and getting those W's, stacking those W's, man. I feel like we're just making mistakes ourselves. It's not because of the other team. But I love this team. I love the direction we're going."

Talk us through your touchdown catch

"Well, it wasn't supposed to go to me. I was actually supposed to pick for David [Johnson] coming back behind me. But Davis, he did a great job going through his progressions and finding me in the back of the end zone. I stayed alive for it."

What was going through your mind for your celebration?

"No, not really. I didn't really know what I was going to do. While I was running, that's when I decided to just jump up and spike the ball and it ended up working out."

What was it about no-huddle that moved the offense?

"I feel like we had the defense on their heels when we did the no-huddle. We were forcing them to make quick decisions in the zone that they were playing. I feel like that was just a display of what we can do, just a taste of what we can do. I feel like we drove down the field really well, and completed the drive. So, we'll just go back to the drawing board and just look at what we do best and continue to build on that."

What was David Culley's message after the game?

"Basically what I've been saying this whole time. This is the NFL. There's not a lot of room for mistakes or bad football. So, we got to clean those up because we got a good group of guys, guys that want to win. It's a different culture here at the Houston Texans. I know it's been different the past few years. People haven't expected us to win, but if you paid attention these last two games, you know that we got a lot of potential to be a team to be a force to be reckoned with. So, like I said, I'm glad to be a part of this team and Coach Culley's message was just to stick together and get back to the drawing board tomorrow."

