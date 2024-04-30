'Worst football in my lifetime' or 'sympathy for Ten Hag'?

[BBC]

We asked for your opinions following comments on BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast that Manchester United's football this season is some of the worst fans have seen at Old Trafford.

Here are some of your comments:

Roger: I have supported United since 1957 and this is the worst I have seen them play. They are moving the ball too slowly and often backwards, and many players just do not look interested. I think the coaching must be at fault.

Peter: The worst thing about Erik ten Hag's side this season is the mental frailty of the individual players - the exceptions being Martinez, McTominay and Garnacho. We have a captain who sulks and does nothing to lift his team when we concede bad goals. But the last months of Moyes' team were hopeless - far worse, with no invention or moments of hope.

Chris: Worst football in my lifetime and I’m 43 years old! We can’t seem to avoid the cycle of hiring and firing managers who initially have some success then can’t get a tune out of our supposedly top quality players. It’s a Catch-22 - get rid of Ten Hag and a new boss is left with a lot his signings and a huge job to change the team!

David: As bad as United are playing at the moment - and let's be honest, it's dreadful - I do have some sympathy for Ten Hag. He really hasn't had a settled team at all this season and regularly has four or five of his best players missing. Then add the fact some of the players he relies on are strolling around nonchalantly. Look at the U18s now and there's hope.

Kevin: Ralf Rangnick was correct when he said two years ago the United squad needed open heart surgery and every position strengthening. Unfortunately, Ten Hag's transfer dealings, with the exception of Martinez and Hojlund, have made the team worse.

Ryan: Ten Hag needs to stay as Manchester United manager. Do not sack him - give hime the chance to sign some players in the summer transfer window. We need players like Jarrad Branthwaite, Kieran Tierney, Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong, Joao Gomes and Pedro Neto.