'Worrying lack of desire from Rangers'

Rangers lacked "desire" during their deflating defeat at Ross County, says former Scotland international John Robertson.

Philippe Clement's side led early against the relegation strugglers, but were blown away in the second period as James Tavernier's penalty proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

"The big thing today was the lack of desire in the Rangers team today," Robertson told BBC Sportsound. "That is the worrying thing.

"You can see it in the second goal. George Harmon has run the length of the park to get there. That was the desire, hunger, energy and intensity that every County player brought today.

"No one watching on TV, or here in the stadium, could say Ross County didn't deserve to win.

Former Ibrox striker Billy Dodds believes the title challengers never looked like hauling themselves out of the situation after finding themselves two goals down.

"They got in Rangers' faces, they were alert, got to second balls, caused Rangers problems defensively," he said.

"We had a feeling at half-time that if Rangers weren't careful... County came out, went bang-bang, and the crowd got frustrated. It never looked like it was going to happen for Rangers."