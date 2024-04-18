World Snooker Championship 2024: Ronnie O'Sullivan chases record eighth title

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the first of his seven world titles in 2001 [Getty Images]

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April to 6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; live text coverage of selected matches; updates on Radio 5 Live.

Ronnie O'Sullivan says it will be his "best season ever" if he can claim a record eighth World Championship title in the modern era.

O'Sullivan faces Jackson Page in the first round at the Crucible in a match that begins on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old is aiming to win his sixth title this term and become only the fourth player to win all three Triple Crown events in a season.

"I have just pitched up, played and got it right," O'Sullivan told BBC Sport.

"I haven't got this masterplan where I've plotted it out. If I did win it this year it would have to be my best season ever considering I have only played 11 events. They are the key events that I have won."

Alongside the UK Championship and the Masters, O'Sullivan has also enjoyed success in the Shanghai Masters, World Grand Prix and the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker during the current campaign.

Widely regarded as snooker's greatest ever player, the Englishman will also have the opportunity to win a record-extending 42nd career ranking title in Sheffield, while he has only once before, in 2000-01, won six events in a season.

However, while media talk has constantly revolved around moving ahead of Stephen Hendry - whose record he equalled in 2022 - O'Sullivan says he pays little attention to how many world titles he could end his career with.

"If I get the eighth, you'll be saying 'if you get the ninth it'll inspire this...' and it never ends," he added in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

"When do you kind of go, 'what's enough?' I'll just keep playing and if I get to eight great, nine, 10, 11, 12, who knows.

"Age is just a number. I've realised once I am round a snooker table I feel like a teenager and that's all that really counts and I'll just keep putting them [his opponents] in their place."

O'Sullivan 'the man to beat'

'The Rocket' is currently enjoying an unbroken period of 745 days at the top of the world rankings - a remarkable feat considering he has limited his playing schedule in recent seasons.

And he not only heads to snooker's most famous venue as the bookmakers' favourite, but is also regarded as the "man to beat" by many of his peers, a testimony to his longevity 23 years on from winning his first world title.

Three-time winner Mark Williams says it is difficult to see past his fellow member of snooker's famed Class of '92 as the eventual champion, even if Judd Trump has more ranking event titles to his name this term.

"Even with how good Judd has been, if Ronnie plays in all the tournaments he is the best player by far," said Williams.

"There is no question that he is the best player by a mile. If he entered every tournament and played properly he would be number one player in the world easily.

"Course he does [want eight], there is no question. He is the favourite. He does not have to play his top game. His B game [is good enough]... if he keeps himself together, he is the one everybody has to beat."

Ronnie O'Sullivan could join Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Mark Williams in winning the three Triple Crown events in a season [BBC Sport]

Mark Allen, who has tasted success in both the Masters and UK Championship, added: "Ronnie is coming off the back of an incredible season.

"Going for the eighth adds its own pressure but he has shown over the years he can handle it. He is chasing history and clearly the man to beat."

O'Sullivan keen to inspire new generation

Aside from chasing history, O'Sullivan recently penned a three-year ambassadorial agreement with Saudi Arabia, committing the world number one to playing in all World Snooker Tour events in the nation.

As part of that he says he is also committed to setting up an academy in the Middle East and developing an elite environment to widen the appeal and success of the sport.

"If you look at what China has done with their young players, you can copy and paste that and Saudi Arabia can develop academies where young players can go and play, create competitions and events," he added.

"I want to be part of it to make sure they get the right type of coaching. I've spent some time with a couple of young players trying to give them good basics and share things with them. I love seeing people develop.

"I used to be fascinated by the Nick Bollettieri tennis academy and think if I was a young kid that is where I would want to go, practicing among Grand Slam champions. That would inspire you.

"All I wanted to do was be close to Steve Davis as a kid because I thought if I could learn something from him it would help me develop as a player.

"The excitement is creating an environment where young kids can develop as players and it is motivational that they can't help but become brilliant snooker players.

"It's like Kenya and runners. If you want to be the best runner in the world, you have to go and live in their back yard because they know how to train and take it to another level. That is what I want to try and do."