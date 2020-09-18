World reacts to Joe Burrow’s first primetime game with Cincinnati Bengals

Bill Riccette

The world got to see No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow in his NFL debut with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Week 2 brought more spotlight to the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner as Burrow played in his first primetime game as a professional against the Cleveland Browns. Let’s check out some of reactions on Twitter to Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ 35-30 loss on Thursday.

First, it was a solid first drive, as Burrow led the Bengals on a drive for about seven minutes, which included a fourth-down conversion. But it was a third-down play near midfield that caught some eyes.


It wasn’t all peachy for Burrow in the first quarter. Late in the first quarter, Burrow got rocked by Browns DT Sheldon Richardson.


You can consider that Burrow’s welcome to the NFL. In fact…


It’s also quite the welcome to the NFL when you’re trying to call a timeout and the ball is snapped literally at the exact same time.


But like the strong kid that he is, Burrow never wavered and later in the second quarter, Burrow finally got his name in the stat line for a passing touchdown, hitting TE C.J. Uzomah.



Burrow even got some love from a fellow Ohioan and a guy you all might recognize.


Which is quite interesting considering this is against Lebron’s hometown Browns. At least we know how Lebron is spending part of his day off before his Lakers begin the Western Conference Final against the Denver Nuggets.

Overall, Burrow has been getting praise for his first-half performance, particularly his poise.



Some love for Burrow late in the first half on a beautiful throw between two defenders to fellow rookie Tee Higgins, along with hope that the offensive line doesn’t ruin him.



Despite the ups and downs through the first two weeks, people are just excited to get to watch a young quarterback like Joe Burrow in the NFL.