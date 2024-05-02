World Gymnastics Championships head to Indonesia for first time in 2025

Indonesia will host the world artistic gymnastics championships for the first time in 2025.

The capital of Jakarta will host worlds from Oct. 19-25 next year.

Indonesia, which owns the world's fourth-largest population (about 280 million), hosted the 2018 Asian Games with gymnastics held in a hall within the Jakarta International Expo complex.

The venue for the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships is listed as IMS Arena.

The world championships held after an Olympic year typically do not include the men's and women's team events.

Though the International Gymnastics Federation has not announced the schedule, the event being seven days falls in line with previous worlds that were individual events only. Worlds with team events are typically longer than one week.

Antwerp, Belgium, hosted last year's worlds. The 2026 Worlds were previously awarded to Rotterdam, Netherlands, and the 2027 Worlds to Chengdu, China.

