Woods Richardson strikes out 8 and allows 1 hit in 6 shutout innings as Twins beat Mariners 3-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Simeon Woods Richardson struck out a career-high eight in six shutout innings of one-hit ball, and the Minnesota Twins scored twice in the seventh to beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night in the opener of their four-game series.

Minnesota rebounded quickly after its 12-game winning streak was snapped Sunday with a 9-2 loss to Boston.

Woods Richardson issued just one walk. He struck out five of the first six batters he faced and had seven strikeouts through three innings. The only hit he permitted was a leadoff single by Mitch Garver in the third.

Seattle loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh but pushed across only one run against reliever Griffin Jax (3-2). Garver’s sacrifice fly plated Jorge Polanco to tie it 1-all before Luke Raley struck out to end the threat.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo (3-5) went 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven. He allowed three runs — two earned.

Minnesota's offense put together two runs in the seventh to reclaim the lead for good. Carlos Correa's second double of the game helped set up the go-ahead run, as he eventually came around to score on Christian Vázquez's sacrifice fly off Castillo for a 2-1 lead. Manuel Margot added an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Twins closer Jhoan Duran pitched the eighth, striking out Julio Rodríguez on three pitches to end the inning. Caleb Thielbar tossed a scoreless ninth for his third save.

POLANCO RETURNS

After spending 10 years with the Twins, Polanco made his first trip to Target Field as a visitor.

Polanco debuted with the Twins in 2014 and was traded to Seattle after the 2024 season. He was an All-Star in 2019 and helped Minnesota end its playoff drought last season.

“A lot of emotions,” Polanco said pregame. “I spent a lot of time here. It’s definitely great coming back here, so I feel pretty good.”

The Twins played Polanco's old walk-up music as he received a standing ovation before his first at-bat.

UP NEXT

RHP Emerson Hancock (3-3, 4.75 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle in the second game of the series Tuesday. He gave up five runs in a loss to Atlanta last time out. Minnesota counters with RHP Bailey Ober (3-1, 4.55), who has won his last three starts for the Twins.

