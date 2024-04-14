Women's Six Nations 2024: How to follow on BBC TV, radio & online, kick-off times, fixtures, results and standings
BBC Sport has live match coverage and video highlights of every game in the Women's Six Nations as England seek to make it six titles in a row.
There will also be live text coverage on every England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland match.
England have recorded three successive bonus-point wins and remain on course for another Grand Slam.
They face Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday before the a potential title showdown with France on 27 April.
Women's Six Nations: Fixtures, kick-off times and BBC coverage
All times BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Radio commentaries will be added to this list once confirmed.
Saturday, 20 April
Kick-off 14:15 - England v Ireland - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 13:45-16:30
Kick-off 16:45 - Italy v Scotland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 16:30-18:45
Women's Six Nations standings
Sunday, 21 April
Kick-off 15:15 - Wales v France - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 15:00-17:15
Saturday, 27 April
12:00-14:15 - Wales v Italy - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
14:15-16:30 - Ireland v Scotland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
16:20-19:00 - France v England - BBC One, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Women's Six Nations results
Round one
Round two
Round three