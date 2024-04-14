Women's Six Nations 2024: How to follow on BBC TV, radio & online, kick-off times, fixtures, results and standings

BBC Sport has live match coverage and video highlights of every game in the Women's Six Nations as England seek to make it six titles in a row.

There will also be live text coverage on every England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland match.

England have recorded three successive bonus-point wins and remain on course for another Grand Slam.

They face Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday before the a potential title showdown with France on 27 April.

Women's Six Nations: Fixtures, kick-off times and BBC coverage

All times BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Radio commentaries will be added to this list once confirmed.

Saturday, 20 April

Kick-off 14:15 - England v Ireland - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 13:45-16:30

Kick-off 16:45 - Italy v Scotland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 16:30-18:45

Women's Six Nations standings

[BBC]

Sunday, 21 April

Kick-off 15:15 - Wales v France - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 15:00-17:15

Saturday, 27 April

12:00-14:15 - Wales v Italy - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

14:15-16:30 - Ireland v Scotland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

16:20-19:00 - France v England - BBC One, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Women's Six Nations results

Round one

France 38-17 Ireland

Wales 18-20 Scotland

Italy 0-48 England

Round two

Scotland 5-15 France

England 46-10 Wales

Ireland 21-27 Italy

Round three

Scotland 0-46 England

Ireland 36-5 Wales

France 38-15 Italy