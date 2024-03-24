Women's NCAA tournament: How to watch UNC vs. South Carolina today
March Madness continues today with the Second Round of the women’s NCAA tournament. One of the eight games being played this Sunday? UNC vs. South Carolina. The game between the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels tips off this afternoon at 1p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the UNC vs. South Carolina game, plus the rest of the NCAA tournament action. Looking for ways to watch the ? We’ve got you.
How to watch the UNC vs. South Carolina game:
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, TBS, TruTV and ESPN2
Date: Sunday, Mar. 24
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV
What time is the UNC vs. South Carolina game?
The UNC Tar Heels play the South Carolina Gamecocks at 1 p.m. this afternoon.
UNC vs. South Carolina game channel:
The UNC vs. South Carolina game will air on ABC. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. Don't have cable or live TV? Here's how we recommend watching the NCAA tournament games.
Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN and ESPN2 — AKA nearly every channel you'll need to watch both men's and women's March Madness (along with 30+ other channels). A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NCAA action, you can always record games.
For the women's NCAA tournament, you'll need access to ESPNU and ESPNews, which you can get with Sling's $11/monthly Sports Extra add-on.
- Almost every game for the men's and women's tournament
- No games on CBS
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC
March Madness First Round schedule:
Saturday, Mar. 23 — First round
(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Green Bay | Noon | ESPN
(4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPNews
(2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN
(3) NC State vs. (14) Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
(6) Syracuse vs. (11) Auburn/Arizona | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU | 4 p.m. | ESPNews
(1) Southern California vs. (16) A&M-Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN
(7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette | 4:45 p.m. | ESPNU
(8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV | 7 p.m. | ESPNews
(4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota State | 10 p.m. | ESPNU
Sunday, Mar. 24 (Round of 32)
(2) Ohio State vs. (7) Duke | 12 p.m. | ESPN
(1) South Carolina vs. (8) North Carolina | 1 p.m. | ABC
(4) Kansas State vs. (5) Colorado | 2 p.m. | ESPN
(3) LSU vs. (11) Middle Tennessee | 3 p.m. | ABC
(3) Oregon State vs. (6) Nebraska | 4 p.m. | ESPN
(1) Texas vs. (8) Alabama | 6 p.m. | ESPN
(4) Virginia Tech vs. (5) Baylor | 8 p.m. | ESPN
(2) Stanford vs. (7) Iowa State | 10 p.m. | ESPN
More ways to watch March Madness 2024:
Looking for how to watch the men's tournament? We've got you covered.
Fubo TV
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, ABC
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, plus get ESPN+