Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Women's NCAA tournament: How to watch UNC vs. South Carolina today

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson brings the ball up court during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Presbyterian in the women's NCAA Tournament in Columbia, S.C., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Raven Johnson and the South Carolina Gamecocks play the UNC Tar Heels this afternoon. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

March Madness continues today with the Second Round of the women’s NCAA tournament. One of the eight games being played this Sunday? UNC vs. South Carolina. The game between the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels tips off this afternoon at 1p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the UNC vs. South Carolina game, plus the rest of the NCAA tournament action. Looking for ways to watch the men’s March Madness games? We’ve got you covered.

How to watch the UNC vs. South Carolina game:

Date: Sunday, Mar. 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV

What time is the UNC vs. South Carolina game?

The UNC Tar Heels play the South Carolina Gamecocks at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

UNC vs. South Carolina game channel:

The UNC vs. South Carolina game will air on ABC. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. Don't have cable or live TV? Here's how we recommend watching the NCAA tournament games.

(Sling)

Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC

Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN and ESPN2 — AKA nearly every channel you'll need to watch both men's and women's March Madness (along with 30+ other channels). A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NCAA action, you can always record games.

For the women's NCAA tournament, you'll need access to ESPNU and ESPNews, which you can get with Sling's $11/monthly Sports Extra add-on.

Pros
  • Almost every game for the men's and women's tournament
Cons
  • No games on CBS
$41 for your first month at Sling

March Madness First Round schedule:

Saturday, Mar. 23 — First round

  • (6) Tennessee vs. (11) Green Bay | Noon | ESPN

  • (3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State | 1 p.m. | ABC

  • (4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

  • (3) NC State vs. (14) Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

  • (1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross | 3 p.m. | ABC

  • (6) Syracuse vs. (11) Auburn/Arizona | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU | 4 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (1) Southern California vs. (16) A&M-Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN

  • (7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette | 4:45 p.m. | ESPNU

  • (8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV | 7 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota State | 10 p.m. | ESPNU

Sunday, Mar. 24 (Round of 32)

  • (2) Ohio State vs. (7) Duke | 12 p.m. | ESPN

  • (1) South Carolina vs. (8) North Carolina | 1 p.m. | ABC

  • (4) Kansas State vs. (5) Colorado | 2 p.m. | ESPN

  • (3) LSU vs. (11) Middle Tennessee | 3 p.m. | ABC

  • (3) Oregon State vs. (6) Nebraska | 4 p.m. | ESPN

  • (1) Texas vs. (8) Alabama | 6 p.m. | ESPN

  • (4) Virginia Tech vs. (5) Baylor | 8 p.m. | ESPN

  • (2) Stanford vs. (7) Iowa State | 10 p.m. | ESPN

More ways to watch March Madness 2024:

Looking for how to watch the men's tournament? We've got you covered.