South Carolina outlasts Caitlin Clark, Iowa to win NCAA title and complete perfect season

South Carolina's Bree Hall (23) and Te-Hina Paopao react during the NCAA championship game against Iowa on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It's perfection for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks completed an undefeated season with a thrilling 87-75 victory over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the NCAA championship game on Sunday in Cleveland.

South Carolina (38-0) was the best team in the nation all season and it showed why on Sunday with an all-around scoring effort and a dominant showing on the glass.

Freshman Tessa Johnson led the Gamecocks with 19 points off the bench, but Kamilla Cardoso was the heart at soul as usual. She finished with 15 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks in an outstanding two-way effort.

The loss ends a record-breaking career for Clark, who leaves as the all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's college basketball. She scored 30 to lead Iowa on Sunday but it wasn't enough.