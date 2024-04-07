Yahoo Sports Staff
South Carolina outlasts Caitlin Clark, Iowa to win NCAA title and complete perfect season
It's perfection for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks completed an undefeated season with a thrilling 87-75 victory over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the NCAA championship game on Sunday in Cleveland.
South Carolina (38-0) was the best team in the nation all season and it showed why on Sunday with an all-around scoring effort and a dominant showing on the glass.
Freshman Tessa Johnson led the Gamecocks with 19 points off the bench, but Kamilla Cardoso was the heart at soul as usual. She finished with 15 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks in an outstanding two-way effort.
The loss ends a record-breaking career for Clark, who leaves as the all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's college basketball. She scored 30 to lead Iowa on Sunday but it wasn't enough.
Kamilla Cardoso named Final Four's Most Outstanding Player
Introducing your Most Outstanding Player, @Kamillascsilva.#NationalChampionship x @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/yE9yTy6rBa
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Dawn Staley gives Iowa's superstar major kudos during the trophy presentation: "Caitlin Clark, if you're somewhere watching this, you are one of the GOATs of our game and we appreciate you."
She noted that Clark carried a "heavy load" with her popularity, and it forever impacted the game.
Dawn Staley with a tribute to Caitlin Clark and what she's done for the game: "You are one of the GOATs of our game and we appreciate you" pic.twitter.com/Rg4okSZlFE
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Kamilla Cardoso wins Most Outstanding Player, a fitting send off before she joins the WNBA as a projected lottery pick.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
South Carolina fields congrats from a former president. They'll be invited to visit President Joe Biden in honor of the win.
Congrats to @GamecockWBB and Coach @DawnStaley on a perfect season and their third title! It's been an incredible year for women's basketball, and this team was so disciplined and talented. Well deserved. https://t.co/df5oWdl5a7
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
This interview captured it all. After rolling past NC State, Staley told Boston she wanted to win it for "The Freshies." The class of stars left South Carolina for the WNBA after losing to Iowa in the Final Four last year. Now, they'll get their rings.
Dawn Staley is feeling all of the emotions right now ❤️#WFinalFour | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/oU0MFLMv7M
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
What Caitlin Clark accomplished this season will never be forgotten. The clear No. 1 pick, she will continue to draw crowds when the WNBA season tips off on May 15.
A tough end to an unbelievable career from Caitlin Clark 👏 @IowaAwesome pic.twitter.com/3WKMbx4wAs
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Final: South Carolina 87, Iowa 75
There are tears everywhere. Even alum Aliyah Boston broke down as she stood behind a teary Dawn Staley during the postgame interview.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆
A PERFECT SEASON FOR THE SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS!#WFinalFour | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/663rvLlb4g
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
As Clark subs out and says her goodbye to college basketball, Molly Davis subs in to touch the court after an injury kept her out.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
That's it. Raven Johnson dribbles to wait out the clock and coach Staley tells her not to shoot.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
South Carolina fans can taste the win now. Clark sent PaoPao to the free throw line with 1:07 remming and she made both of her attempts. Up 12 points, the Gamecocks are so close to completing a perfect season.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Fans are booing after Iowa's Kate Martin was called for a foul. She hooked Ashlyn Watkins, who went 1-for-2 from the free throw line.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Cardoso is the key of this game. After an offensive rebound and layup, she's up to 15 points.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
South Carolina didn't like that one. Affolter stole the ball from Raven Johnson near the half court line and completed a three-point play after she was fouled on the layup.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
South Carolina's Tessa Johnson was fouled by Kate Marshall and she made both of her free throws. Martin answered with a layup on the other end assisted by Clark.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
This 3 from Marshall was crucial for Iowa, capping off an 8-0 run.
GABBI333. @GabbieMarshall x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/PEg9cdSifP
— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Stuelke missed both of her free throws and Johnson capitalized for South Carolina with a jumper. Clark answered with a jumper and Fulwiley scored a layup on the other end.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
The final quarter is underway! We're starting with Stuelke at the free throw line after a take to the basket.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
End of 3rd: South Carolina 68, Iowa 59
Clark attempted to end the quarter with a three-pointer but it was no good.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
TESSA JOHNSON has the hot hand. Iowa calls a timeout after she hits another 3-pointer, her second of the quarter.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Bree Hall is the next Gamecock to score a 3. South Carolina is up 10 points.
BIG. SHOT. BREEZY!! 😤
📺 @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/J93I0zieiw
— South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Ooo boy. Clark scored in the paint again. She almost had another impressive assist to Stuelke, too. South Carolina capitalized on the miss, securing the defensive rebound and converting with a 3-pointer from Tessa Johnson.
Tessa Johnson splashes the 3 🗣️
South Carolina leads by 7.#WFinalFour | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/opmQUcGkr9
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall made a 3-pointer for her first field goal of the game. It was assisted by Clark, who followed up with a highlight assist to Stuelke.
The Spark 💥@GabbieMarshall x #Hawkeyes
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/Ei9juQ7SLN
— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Clark just scored in the paint and looked to the officials for a foul call. Cardoso ended up at the free throw line on the other end instead. She missed both of her free throws. A few plays later, Kitts was called for an offensive foul on a drive to the basket.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
And we're off in the third quarter. Chloe Kitts gets on the board first for South Carolina with a layup assisted by PaoPao. Kitts follows up with a jumper.
After another jumper from PaoPao, the Gamecocks are on a 6-0 run.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Referees in the hot seat
Happy halftime! It looks like the conversation during the break has shifted toward the officials. Reporters, athletes and sports media personalities have weighed in throughout the game.
South Carolina's staff still upset about what was a pretty clear pushoff from Caitlin Clark on Bree Hall that led to a 3. Overheard: "He said he didn't see it."
— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 7, 2024
"Can't look at 'em too hard," "Can't even breathe on 'em!"
Sounds behind USC's bench here in Cleveland after Fulwiley gets called for a foul. #Gamecocks wanted Gabby Marshall called for a flop. Fulwiley w some words for the Iowa guard too...
Raven picks up a foul guarding Clark
— Payton Titus (@petitus25) April 7, 2024
i see how this game is about to go smh.
— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 7, 2024
The refs gotta stop bro. This getting ridiculous.
— Diamond DeShields (@diamonddoesit1) April 7, 2024
Ok, let’s not make it obvious officials. FCK
— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 7, 2024
- Cassandra Negley
South Carolina is so good at putting a few more points on the board at the end of quarters. It came up big in the regular season win against LSU (one of their few close games). That quick five points heading into the half could matter.
Five quick points to end the half from South Carolina 😤
(via @GamecockWBB) pic.twitter.com/z7XuqSOn4R
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Halftime: South Carolina 49, Iowa 46
Iowa's Kate Martin finishes with 11 points in the first half of her final collegiate game. South Carolina guard TeHina PaoPao is 3-for-3 from the three-point line.
PaoPao ended the second quarter with a huge three for South Carolina after a block from Feagin. Raven Johnson added to the Gamecocks' lead with a steal and fastbreak layup.
raven johnson steal and layup to end the 1st half pic.twitter.com/OVgQxQ1ELr
— ◇ (@d9Hoops) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Clark just became the first men's or women's NCAA DI player to make 200 3-pointers in a single season. The previous high was Steph Curry with 162. She's up to 21 points and four three-pointers.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Stuelke is back at the free throw line. She has the last niof Iowa's points.
She's made a huge difference on both ends for Iowa, including this block from the first quarter.
.@StuelkeHannah said "NOT TODAY!" 🛑#NationalChampionship x @IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/OBV3AFUY03
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 7, 2024
- Cassandra Negley
You know who didn't play in that 2023 semifinal matchup? Tessa Johnson, because she was still in high school. She's been clutch for South Carolina off the bench with an efficient nine points.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Another layup from Cardoso gave South Carolina the lead but Stuelke was quick to answer for Iowa and tie the game. She was fouled under the basket as she scored. It's Ashyln Watkins' second personal.
kamilla cardoso gives south carolina the lead pic.twitter.com/mTKVEdAc2y
— ◇ (@d9Hoops) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
South Carolina is up to 12 second chance points after a wild sequence resulted in a layup for Cardoso.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
The second quarter is here. South Carolina freshman Tessa Johnson is the first to score in the period.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Everyone is watching ...
If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark game you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
End of 1st: Iowa 27, South Carolina 20
Clark is out of control. With another 3-pointer she reached 18 points in the first, the most ever recorded in a championship quarter.
caitlin clark hits her 3rd three of 1Q pic.twitter.com/in07hlMr7D
— ◇ (@d9Hoops) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Fulwiley is a GAME CHANGER. After making a 3-pointer on one end of the court, she broke up Iowa's offense on the other end.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley is in off the bench and she's already making an impact with a quick layup followed by a second-chance bucket.
- Cassandra Negley
That is EXACTLY the start you want if you're Iowa. Caitlin Clark is peak Caitlin Clark with two 3s, five free throws and 13 points. Kate Martin (one of the three starting seniors) has five. Rebounds are even now, but in that 7-0 start Iowa out-rebounded South Carolina, 4-1.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Stop everything. Caitlin Clark is heating up. She has the last 13 of Iowa's points, three of which came from a highlight logo 3-pointer.
Rangeeeee 🎯@CaitlinClark22 x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/V7kMi4O7Ll
— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 7, 2024
- Cassandra Negley
If I recall correctly, South Carolina's largest deficit of the tournament was two points in one of the Albany regional games. Unchartered territory for this Gamecocks group.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Cardoso answered a Clark three-pointer with a layup for South Carolina's first points of the game.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
South Carolina can't get anything to fall and the Hawkeyes start the game on a 10-0 run.
Sydney Affolter drives the basket!
Iowa starts the game on a 7-0 run 🔥#WFinalFour | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/gjAFpOLPoE
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Cardoso easily won the tip but it was Iowa to get on the board first with a three-pointer from Kate Martin.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Here are your starters. The crowd came to an undeniable roar when Caitlin Clark was introduced.
Iowa:
Caitlin Clark
Gabbie Marshall
Sydney Affolter
Kate Martin
Hannah Stuelke
South Carolina:
Te-Hina Paopao
Raven Johnson
Bree Hall
Chloe Kitts
Kamilla Cardoso
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
The moment has arrived. The national anthem will play soon, players will be introduced. No matter the outcome, this game will be historic for women's basketball.
Which one will happen?
🏆 South Carolina finishes off the 10th undefeated season in women's basketball history.
🏆 Caitlin Clark ends her college career with a title. pic.twitter.com/iKIBeIYSui
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 7, 2024
- Cassandra Negley
Hello from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. It's a full house and looks like nearly every fan in the place is at their seat standing during pre-tip warm-ups.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Clark won't be the only key player for the Hawkeyes today, as Kate Martin is also expected to provide an X-factor. Ahead of her final game for Iowa, she gave the team an animated speech.
Kate Martin with a very spirited speech in the huddle moments ago. pic.twitter.com/hFgtcOJddZ
— On3 Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Caitlin Clark lost in the title game against LSU last year. The stage is set for a storybook ending to her record-breaking collegiate career.
Caitlin Clark comes out first, way before the rest of her team comes on court & gets shots up before the final game of her historic college career!
Will she & Iowa cap it off w a Championship & beat undefeated South Carolina? 🏀🍿literally… the storyline is out of a movie 🎥 pic.twitter.com/l1F4E6GKrf
— Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) April 7, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Arrivals in high definition:
Go Time. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/cOihaPUIhy
— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 7, 2024
Arriving in style 💃 pic.twitter.com/Gi0F00k63m
— South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 7, 2024