Women's NCAA tournament 2024: How to watch the Sweet 16 games
The madness of the women’s NCAA tournament continues this week with the Sweet 16 games. All four No. 1 seeds have advanced to the Sweet 16 games along with three No. 2 seeds. The lowest seeded team left in the competition is No. 7 Duke. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair both set major records in the Second Round of the tournament, becoming the single-season scoring leader and No. 3 on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list, respectively. How’s your bracket faring? The women’s Sweet 16 games tip off on Friday, Mar. 29 starting at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Sweet 16 games of March Madness, including the full schedule for the NCAA tournament, how to watch games for free and more.
How to watch the Sweet 16 March Madness games:
Dates: Mar. 29-30
TV Channel: ESPN, ABC
Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue
When do the Sweet 16 games start?
The women’s NCAA tournament continues with the Sweet 16 round this Friday, Mar. 29, tipping off with Notre Dame vs. Oregon State.
March Madness Sweet 16 schedule:
Friday, Mar. 29
(2) Notre Dame vs. (3) Oregon State: 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Indiana: 5 p.m. (ESPN)
(2) Stanford vs. (3) NC State: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
(1) Texas vs. (4) Gonzaga: 10 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Mar. 30
(3) LSU vs. (2) UCLA: 1 p.m. (ABC)
(1) Iowa vs. (5) Colorado: 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
(1) Southern California vs. (5) Baylor: 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
(3) UConn vs. (7) Duke: 8 p.m. (ESPN)
March Madness channel:
The Sweet 16 games of the women's tournament will air across ESPN and ABC. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews.
The men's NCAA March Madness tournament will air live across a combination of CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. If you don't currently get all those channels, here's what we recommend:
For live local channels like CBS or ABC, we recommend looking into an old school TV antenna, or signing up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which includes access to live CBS coverage.
For access to games on TBS, TNT and truTV, HBO's Max is currently still offering its sports add-on (B/R Sports) free for subscribers of any Max tier.
If you only want to add one subscription to your arsenal, some live TV streaming services offer all the channels you'll need to keep up with March Madness, like DirecTV, Sling's Orange & Blue plan and YouTube TV.
How to watch the women's Sweet 16 March Madness games:
Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN and ESPN2 — AKA nearly every channel you'll need to watch both men's and women's March Madness (along with 30+ other channels). A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NCAA action, you can always record games.
For the women's NCAA tournament, you'll need access to ESPNU and ESPNews, which you can get with Sling's $11/monthly Sports Extra add-on.
- Almost every game for the men's and women's tournament
- No games on CBS
March Madness schedule 2024:
March 19-20: First Four games in Dayton, Ohio
March 21-22: First round games at various locations
March 23-24: Second round games at various locations
March 28-29: Sweet 16 games at various locations
March 30-31: Elite Eight games at various locations
April 6: Final Four games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
April 8: NCAA Championship Game at Start Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
More ways to watch March Madness 2024:
