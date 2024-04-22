Women's golf league to start May 8 at Lakeview

Apr. 22—MITCHELL — The Lakeview Women's Golf League begins on Wednesday, May 8, with a ladies scramble starting at 5:25 p.m.

League golf is every Wednesday through Sept. 4. The Ladies Scramble nights are on the first Wednesday of the month, or participants may golf with at least one other member at any time during the day or evening on a Wednesday.

Sign up for the women's league by calling the Lakeview Golf Course at 605-995-8460. To participate in the first scramble, call by Monday, May 6. Otherwise, participants may join at any time during the season. League association dues are $20.