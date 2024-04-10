Woman rope climber scales Eiffel Tower with bare hands in record-breaking time

Anouk Garnier pulled herself up to the second floor of the Eiffel Tower and broke world record for rope climbing - STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP

A French athlete nicknamed “the warrior” smashed both the men’s and women’s world record for rope climbing by pulling herself up to the second floor of the Eiffel Tower with her bare hands in just 18 minutes.

Anouk Garnier, 35, an obstacle running champion and Olympic ambassador, completed the extraordinary 110m charity fundraising ascent in Paris on Wednesday morning.

“It’s crazy. That’s it, I climbed the Eiffel Tower,” said Ms Garnier, who was cheered from down below by friends, family and other supporters.

“My mother has cancer and it was important for me to surpass my limits for a good cause close to my heart, to help cancer research,” she said, who donated all funds to France’s League Against Cancer.

“I trained for this event for a year. I thought of my mother, of my family, I had no right to give up.”

Ms Garnier, an Olympic ambassador, pulling herself up by rope inside the Eiffel Tower in Paris - Laurent Cipriani/AP

In turn, Roselyne Garnier, her mother, said: “She’s the warrior. Since she was little, she was always on the roof, she climbed everywhere, like monkeys do.”

Both mother and daughter said the last two days had been the hardest, following a year of setbacks.

“There’s been too much wind,” said her mother, as she recalled abandoned attempts.

“The climb kept being postponed, and Anouk suggested we go to a spa. Luckily we were all here today.”

The previous world record was held by Thomas Van Tonder, a 32-year-old South African, at 90m, while the women’s best height was 26m by Ida Mathilde Steensgaard, 33, the Danish climber.

Ms Garnier celebrates after beating the men's and women's world record for rope climbing - Laurent Cipriani/AP

Ms Garnier is a fitness coach and the double world champion obstacle course runner – a sport that involves jumping walls, barbed wire, and even fires.

The sport has a lot of support in Britain, where it began in 1987, with a “Tough Guy” contest held in Perton, Staffs.

The International Olympics Committee has now approved the sport as a modern pentathlon discipline, although it will not feature at this year’s summer games in Paris.

