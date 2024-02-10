Man City v Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Man City eye top spot in the Premier League when they take on Everton in the Saturday lunchtime fixture.

Pep Guardiola has warned his side to be ready for the Toffees, who fought back to snatch a point against Tottenham last week.

Phil Foden produced a scintillating hat-trick on Monday as City eased past Brentford to send a message to title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Everton took a point away from the Etihad last season, thanks to a Demarai Gray strike, but any result here will be a bonus in their battle to beat the drop.

Kick-off at the Etihad at 12:30pm GMT

Cityzens can go top of the Premier League with victory

Toffees require a point to temporarily escape relegation zone

10:20 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League’s early Saturday kick off between Manchester City and Everton.

A win would see Manchester City move top of the table, at least until Liverpool’s 3pm match against Burnley.

Friday 9 February 2024 17:16 , Jack Rathborn

Pep Guardiola has brushed off talk of his Manchester City side returning to the top of the Premier League as they prepare to host struggling Everton.

The champions can take over at the summit – for a few hours at least – if they beat the Toffees in their Saturday lunchtime encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet after having difficulties against the Merseysiders in the past – Everton claimed a 1-1 draw in Manchester last season – the City manager is taking nothing for granted.

Guardiola said: “We have to continue like we have done for many years. I said when our results were not good that our level was more than decent, we were playing good.

