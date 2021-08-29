Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League: live score and latest updates

Adama Traore tears past Fred on the break - REUTERS

04:43 PM

54 mins

Pogba slides in on Traore and brings him down, but avoids a caution.

04:42 PM

James off, Cavani on

... with Solskjaer looking to revitalise his attack.

04:41 PM

52 mins

James gets down the left and almost picks out Greenwood, but Wolves get it clear.

04:39 PM

50 mins

Trincao nutmegs Maguire on the edge of the area and goes through one-on-one, but opts to cross instead of shooting and fails to find a team-mate.

04:35 PM

47 mins

Pogba gets down the right flank and pings a ball into the box, but it's too close to Sa and the Wolves goalkeeper smothers it.

04:33 PM

46 mins

Fernandes is down after Neves flicks him in the face with a high boot.

After a brief interlude, he's back on his feet and ready to continue.

04:32 PM

Teams back out

... and the second half is about to get underway.

Can United raise their standards? Or will Wolves continue to dominate? Let's find out.

04:19 PM

Half time, Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

That was a poor first half from United who, despite Greenwood's near miss, are yet to register a shot on target.

Wolves, meanwhile, looked threatening throughout. If United play the same way in the second half, they will be lucky to escape with a point.

Bruno Fernandes lies crumpled on the turf - AFP

04:16 PM

44 mins

United go close!

A Fernandes flick-on puts Mason Greenwood in behind, but his shot flies narrowly wide of the far post.

04:15 PM

42 mins

Fernandes plays James in behind, but he can't pick out a team-mate.

Varane then clatters into Jimenez, giving away a free kick. Fernandes is booked for dissent in the aftermath.

04:13 PM

41 mins

A smart passing move from Wolves ends with Neves curling a shot wide from distance.

04:11 PM

39 mins

Wolves have a four-on-three and Traore and Trincao exchange passes menacingly.

Traore ends up in a decent shooting position, but the shot is blocked. Solskjaer can't be happy with what he's watching here.

04:10 PM

37 mins

Pogba sends a ball over the top from deep and Fernandes runs onto it, smashing past Jose Sa and into the back of the net.

Unfortunately for United, he was blatantly offside. The brief celebrations in the away end are met with an ironic cheer.

04:06 PM

34 mins

Traore gets down the left and wins a corner from Varane.

Trincao steps up for the set piece this time, but Harry Maguire slabheads (yes, that can be used as a verb) it clear.

Behold, the mighty cranium! - REUTERS

04:04 PM

33 mins

It's getting a bit scrappy now, with both sides giving the ball away in dangerous areas but neither able to capitalise on their opponents' mistakes.

04:03 PM

31 mins

Jimenez loops a ball over the top to Traore, but De Gea is alert to the danger and gets across to gather.

04:00 PM

28 mins

Dan James gets in behind and whips a dangerous ball across the box, but Saiss clears.

Despite the best efforts of Shaw and Paul Pogba, the ensuing corner comes to nothing.

03:57 PM

25 mins

Nelson Semedo wins a free kick out on the right and Moutinho steps up once more.

Varane heads it as far as Neves, who gets it back to Jimenez. He picks out Romain Saiss who sends an overhead kick just wide, though Jimenez had strayed offside in the build-up.

03:55 PM

23 mins

Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez and Traore combine beautifully, but the latter can't find a team-mate with his final ball.

He earns Wolves a corner, however, and they play it short. Moutinho gets a better ball into the box, but United clear.

03:54 PM

22 mins

Wolves win a corner but Moutinho sends in another dud delivery.

The hosts win it back and Neves dinks a ball over the top to Coady, who heads over the crossbar. He was offside anyway, as it turns out.

03:53 PM

20 mins

Trincao shows fantastic footwork to get past Fred and Luke Shaw in midfield, before the latter barges him over.

The Barcelona loanee has looked excellent so far. Wolves have been dancing nimbly out of tight spaces all over the pitch, while United look slow and sluggish.

Luke Shaw fouls Francisco Trincao - GETTY IMAGES

03:49 PM

17 mins

Fred is lucky to escape a caution after catching Jimenez hard on the ankle.

From the ensuing free kick, Moutinho fails to get his delivery past the first defender.

03:45 PM

13 mins

Fernando Marcal gets a cross in from the left and Jimenez gets it back across goal, finding Joao Moutinho.

Standing almost on the centre circle, he blazes a shot over the crossbar. United are living dangerously here.

03:43 PM

11 mins

Traore looks unplayable at the moment, bursting past Fred and teeing up Jimenez again.

He cuts inside in the box, but his shot is blocked. Wolves have looked the better side so far.

03:42 PM

9 mins

Conor Coady fouls Fernandes and gives away a free kick in a dangerous position.

He steps up to take it, but smashes his effort into the wall.

03:39 PM

7 mins

Bruno Fernandes and Traore exchange efforts from distance, with the former dragging wide and the latter drawing a straightforward save from De Gea.

03:38 PM

5 mins

So, so close.

Ruben Neves initiates another Wolves counter-attack which Fred fails to kill off, allowing the ball to run to Francisco Trincao. He gets in behind and looks certain to score, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes a goal-saving intervention on the line.

03:34 PM

2 mins

Adama Traore does what he does best, intercepting a pass just outside his own box before sprinting the length of the field and setting up Raul Jimenez.

He smashes one on target from a tight angle, but David de Gea gets down quickly to make the save.

Adama Traore roars forwards on the counter-attack - REUTERS

03:31 PM

Peeeep!

Manchester United have kicked off at Molineux.

03:28 PM

Teams in the tunnel

... and the game is about to begin.

03:27 PM

Hwang unveiled before kick off

... to a standing ovation from Molineux. It's becoming a thing, this.

03:25 PM

Wolves briefly put matchday on hold

... to announce a new signing in the form of Hwang Hee-chan!

The South Korean forward arrives on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig.

The Bull becomes our newest signing!



Welcome to Wolves, Hee Chan Hwang!



✍️🗞 — Wolves (@Wolves) August 29, 2021

03:20 PM

Interesting Solskjaer stat

100 - This will be Ole Gunnar Solskjær's 100th Premier League match in charge of Manchester United (W52 D28 L19). Of the eight previous managers to reach the milestone for the club in the top-flight, only Ernest Mangnall (54) won more of his first 100 in charge.

03:16 PM

Warm-ups almost done

... with kick off just under 15 minutes away.

03:11 PM

Ferguson at Molineux

02:45 PM

Wolves team news

Our team to face @ManUtd in the @premierleague. Boly and Podence on the bench



🔙 Boly and Podence on the bench



👀 Make sure you get to your seats early...



🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/xfV4cPTV1s — Wolves (@Wolves) August 29, 2021

02:45 PM

Manchester United team news

Introducing your Reds team to take on Wolves...

02:44 PM

Varane makes his bow

Raphael Varane has been handed his Manchester United debut for their trip to Wolves.

The £34million defender is in the starting line-up at Molineux with Jadon Sancho also given his first start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Dan James has been recalled.

Wolves are unchanged from their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham as Willy Boly returns to the bench after a hamstring injury.

02:41 PM

One man dominating the headlines...

Graeme Souness says Manchester United need Cristiano Ronaldo to improve players who "think they have arrived and are the real deal".

United announced on Friday that they had agreed a deal with Juventus for the Portugal forward to return to Old Trafford 12 years after he left for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo's return is subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa, and Souness – while saying the 36-year-old's athleticism has dipped – believes the signing of the five-time world player of the year is a masterstroke.

"I see him making the difference for them," Souness, Liverpool's former European Cup-winning captain, told Sky Sports.

"I think there's two, three or four players in Man United's dressing room that need him.

"Only him or [Lionel] Messi coming into the dressing room would make them up their game.

"Some players in that dressing room feel they've arrived, they're the real deal and no-one can tell them anything. But they will improve with Ronaldo there.

"You've got no chance unless you sign senior pros and Man United have just signed the ultimate. Training will be different and players' attitude will be different.

"I see United challenging for the championship with him in the team because they had 11 draws last season. They won't have them now because he's on another planet."

Roy Keane, who was United captain when the club first signed Ronaldo in 2003, hailed Ronaldo's return as "great news" but does not believe the shock transfer will help United beat Chelsea or Manchester City to the Premier League title.

"I think it's great news for United, the fans and the Premier League," Keane said.

"There's no doubt in my mind he's still a world-class player – the hunger and the desire is still there.

"He's a clever guy and he's only coming back to Man United to win stuff. He'll bring a winning mentality to the dressing room.

"But Man United still have the same problems with or without Ronaldo, and that's midfield and goalkeeping problems.

"Man United having Ronaldo makes them a better team. But him coming back doesn't mean they are suddenly going to close the gap on Man City and Chelsea and win the league title."

PA