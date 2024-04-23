Wolves v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats
Wolves host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday and here is a selection of key stats before they meet.
Wolves have already completed the Premier League double over Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur this season, and beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the reverse fixture in October. Only in 2019-20 (5), 2020-21 (4) and 2021-22 (4) have they done the double over 4+ opponents in the competition.
Bournemouth have won five of their past six midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League matches (D1), keeping four clean sheets in that run. The Cherries had been winless in nine such games before this (D2 L7).
In all competitions, Wolves are winless in six games (D2 L4), this after having won four of their previous five beforehand. Wolves last went longer without a win within a season when they failed to win their final seven matches of the 2021-22 campaign under Bruno Lage.
Bournemouth have lost five Premier League matches when they’ve netted the opening goal this season –only Brentford (six) have lost more. The Cherries have dropped 27 points from winning positions, with again only Brentford dropping more (30).
Ryan Christie has created 43 chances for Bournemouth in the Premier League – the only player to create more in a campaign in the competition for the Cherries is Ryan Fraser, in 2018-19 (93) and 2019-20 (45).