Wolves v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to get their final thoughts on the 2024 NFL Draft in before it all kicks off on Thursday night. The duo start with the Denver Broncos' new uniforms and Fitz' strong thoughts on Arena football. There's a lot of hype around the quarterbacks in this year's draft, but Fitz and Frank provide a reality check by grading every first-round quarterback selected between 2018 and 2022, assigning only 3 As and 7 Fs (and having a very real conversation around Justin Herbert's grade). There are still a few big question marks in this year's draft that will have big ramifications, so Fitz and Frank go detective mode and discuss what the Washington Commanders will do at 2, the New England Patriots at 3, whether or not Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix will make it past Denver, the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of the first round and if the Dallas Cowboys will make a move to address their biggest hole. The dynamic duo finish off the show by snake drafting the biggest draft busts of all time.