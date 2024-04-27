Wolves 2-1 Luton Town: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures following Saturday’s game between Wolves and Luton Town in the Premier League.

Wolves are unbeaten in their past nine league meetings with Luton Town (W5 D4) and they have now won each of their last three home league games against the Hatters, having won just one of their previous six such matches at Molineux.

Luton have won just one of their last 14 games in the Premier League (D3 L10). Since the start of this run in February, no side has won fewer games in the top four tiers (Rotherham and Sheffield United have also only won one game).

Wolves have scored 48 goals across 35 Premier League games this term, with the Wanderers last managing more at this stage of a top-flight season in 1972-73 (53 goals after 35 games).

Matheus Cunha has been directly involved in 18 goals across 29 games in the Premier League this season (11 goals, 7 assists). Only Raul Jimenez has managed more goal involvements in a single campaign for Wolves in the competition (23 in 2019-20 and 20 in 2018-19).